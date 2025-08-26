Moroccan striker is on his way to Lille after French side make acceptable bid

Hamza Igamane’s time as a Rangers player is set to come to an end after the Ibrox club accepted a bid in the region of £10 million from Lille for the wantaway striker.

Igamane refused to come on as a substitute during Rangers’ 1-1 draw away at St Mirren last weekend, claiming he was injured. Head coach Russell Martin was left unimpressed by the 22-year-old’s actions and his move to Lille accelerated on Monday when the Ligue 1 club reopened talks with their Rangers counterparts.

The Scotsman understands that Les Dogues have triggered a release clause in Igamane’s contract after initially wanting to take the player on loan for the season ahead. Rangers signed the Moroccan for £1.7m from AS FAR a year ago.

Hamza Igamane is on his way out of Rangers. | Getty Images

Lille have been in the market for at least one new forward to supplement veteran France striker Olivier Giroud and their manager Bruno Genesio informed his board at the weekend to accelerate moves for his targets.

The sale of Igamane, who did not train with the team on Tuesday, will help Rangers head coach Russell Martin bring in a striker of his own ahead of the transfer deadline closing on Monday. They have been linked with former Aberdeen No 9 Bojan Miovski, who is not part of the plans at his current club Girona.

Rangers are currently in Belgium preparing for the second leg of their Champions League play-off against Club Brugge. They lost the first leg 3-1 in Govan and are up against it against Nicky Hayen’s side.

Martin was quizzed on Igamane’s current situation during his pre-match press conference in Bruges and he responded: “I expect it to come to a close very soon and he won’t be our player anymore. That’ll be that and everyone else is pretty much here so we’re looking forward to a big game tomorrow."

Igamane may not be the only striker to leave Rangers before the window closes on September 1. Cyriel Dessers remains wanted by a clutch of clubs on the continent, including Greek sides AEK Athens and Panathinaikos plus Hellas Verona of Italy. The Nigerian has been managing an injury himself, but travelled to Belgium for the Club Brugge tie.

On the match itself against Club Brugge, Martin added: “I’m excited about the tie. I think we have a real chance to attack it. We’ve been on the other end of the position twice. Our energy and mentality needs to make them alter their plan. We are ready for them. The tie is very much alive in our eyes.