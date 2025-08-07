Dundee United's good night in Vienna as tangerine heroes set up tantalising Tannadice return leg

Goodwin’s men come back from behind twice in Austrian capital

Zac Sapsford was the Dundee United European hero again as Jim Goodwin’s side secured an impressive draw against Rapid Vienna in Austria.

The Australian created a first-half equaliser for Max Watters and scored a well-taken late leveller of his own as a 2-2 draw kept United well in the hunt for a place in the UEFA Conference League play-offs.

United survived some late scares – including a disallowed goal in stoppage-time – to keep the tie level against Rapid, who reached the quarter-finals of the same tournament last season.

United travelled to Austria reeling from the news that Ryan Strain and Kristijan Trapanovski had joined captain Ross Graham in suffering hamstring injuries that will keep them out for several months.

And there was a further blow for Goodwin in the opening stages when on-loan Ferencvaros midfielder Isaac Pappoe was carried off on a stretcher following lengthy treatment for what looked like a knee injury.

United were struggling to keep hold of the ball but appeared to be keeping their hosts at bay until they conceded from a simple right-wing cross in the 27th minute.

Watters brings United back level

Vicko Sevelj could not track Petter Dahl’s run from the left side of the box and the United central defence failed to react as the Rapid wide man stroked the ball home from six yards.

United were level six minutes later. Sapsford showed directness, skill and strength to get to and along the by-line and then composure to cut the ball back into the path of Watters, who adjusted his feet to net his second goal for the club.

United goalkeeper Yevhen Kucherenko made a decent diving save to hold an angled drive before Matthias Seidl dragged a shot wide under pressure following a Rapid corner.

The home skipper was soon on target though a minute before the break after United were again caught out from a delivery from the right flank. United could not clear and the ball broke kindly for Seidl to net from close range.

Sapsford had an effort saved early in the second half but Kucherenko was also busy before the Australian scored a brilliant equaliser in the 75th minute.

Sapsford had scored the only goal in United’s second qualifying-round home leg against UNA Strassen of Luxembourg and the 22-year-old summer signing from Western Sydney Wanderers further endeared himself to the United fans.

United won the ball from the Rapid goalkeeper’s kick out, Owen Stirton kept it moving forward and Ivan Dolcek lobbed it into the path of Sapsford. There was plenty to do but the striker held off a defender and hooked the ball inside the far post from 16 yards.