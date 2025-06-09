Rangers transfer target has exit confirmed as 'embarks on new chapter' hint dropped
Nottingham Forest have confirmed that reported Rangers transfer target Harry Toffolo has left the club after his contract at the City Ground expired.
Toffolo, who operates as a left-back, is one of a number of players linked with Rangers since the arrival of Russell Martin as head coach last week. The 29-year-old Englishman has been at Forest for the past three years and has also played for Huddersfield Town, Lincoln City, Millwall and Norwich.
Rangers currently have Jefte and Ridvan Yilmaz as options at left-back, although the latter has been persistently linked with a move back to his homeland Turkey.
Martin is keen to bring in his own players ahead of Rangers’ Champions League qualification campaign, which begins in mid-July. As well as Toffolo, the Ibrox side has been linked with Leicester defender Conor Coady, Southampton playmaker Flynn Downes and Maccabi Tel Aviv striker Dor Turgeman.
A statement on Toffolo from Nottingham Forest read: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that Harry Toffolo will depart the Club upon the expiration of his contract this summer.
“Since his arrival from Huddersfield Town in 2022, Toffolo has made an invaluable contribution not only on the pitch, but also off it.
“Last year, the 29-year-old was named as an ambassador for Tricky to Talk – Nottingham Forest Community Trust’s mental health programme – having attended several Tricky Hubs and Bottled Up Blokes sessions, speaking about his own history with mental health whilst actively listening to participants who share similar struggles.
“Toffolo also attended a number of Community Trust’s Soccer Schools visits, helping to inspire the next generation of aspiring footballers, and his off-the-pitch contributions were rightly recognised as he was named the Club’s PFA Community Champion in the 2023/24 season.
“Toffolo, who made a total of 57 appearances for Forest, produced an outstanding goal-line clearance in Forest’s 2-1 away victory at Tottenham Hotspur in April – a win that proved to be crucial in the Reds’ pursuit of European football for the first time in 30 years.
“The defender’s first and only goal for the Club in a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in December 2023 meant that he has scored in each of England’s top four divisions, outlining his impressive rise up the footballing pyramid.
“As he embarks on a new chapter, everyone at the Club sends their sincere thanks to Harry for his outstanding contribution to Nottingham Forest and wishes him every success for the future.”
Comments
