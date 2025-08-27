Full details ahead of Rangers’ Champions League play-off round second leg against Club Brugge

Rangers will look to defy the odds and make it into the Champions League when they face Club Brugge in the second leg of their Champions League play-off.

The Scottish side trail the Belgians 3-1 from the first leg at Ibrox and will need to put in a monumental performance in Belgium if they are to reach the main phase of Europe’s premier competition.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Rangers will face Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadion. | Getty Images

Club Brugge v Rangers match details

The Champions League play-off round second leg match between Club Brugge and Rangers takes place on Wednesday, August 27 at Jan Breydel Stadion, Bruges. Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Club Brugge v Rangers TV channel

TNT Sports have the TV rights for Club Brugge v Rangers and will be showing the game live on TNT Sports 1

Club Brugge v Rangers live stream

TNT Sports will stream the match across their online platforms and the TNT Sports App for a subscription fee.

Club Brugge v Rangers team news

Rangers striker Hamza Igamane is not expected to be involved after refusing to come on as a substitute against St Mirren. However, fellow No 9 Cyriel Dessers returned to training and is in contention to play.

Dujon Sterling remains sidelined by a long-term Achilles issue, while Rabbi Matondo and Clinton Nsiala are not in the Champions League squad.

Club Brugge do not have any fresh injury issues ahead of the visit from Rangers.