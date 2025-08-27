What channel is Club Brugge v Rangers on? TV, live stream and team news for Champions League tie
Rangers will look to defy the odds and make it into the Champions League when they face Club Brugge in the second leg of their Champions League play-off.
The Scottish side trail the Belgians 3-1 from the first leg at Ibrox and will need to put in a monumental performance in Belgium if they are to reach the main phase of Europe’s premier competition.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Club Brugge v Rangers match details
The Champions League play-off round second leg match between Club Brugge and Rangers takes place on Wednesday, August 27 at Jan Breydel Stadion, Bruges. Kick-off is at 8pm BST.
Club Brugge v Rangers TV channel
TNT Sports have the TV rights for Club Brugge v Rangers and will be showing the game live on TNT Sports 1
Club Brugge v Rangers live stream
TNT Sports will stream the match across their online platforms and the TNT Sports App for a subscription fee.
Club Brugge v Rangers team news
Rangers striker Hamza Igamane is not expected to be involved after refusing to come on as a substitute against St Mirren. However, fellow No 9 Cyriel Dessers returned to training and is in contention to play.
Dujon Sterling remains sidelined by a long-term Achilles issue, while Rabbi Matondo and Clinton Nsiala are not in the Champions League squad.
Club Brugge do not have any fresh injury issues ahead of the visit from Rangers.
An all-German team will be in charge of proceedings at Jan Breydel Stadion. Referee Felix Zwayer will be assisted by Robert Kempter and Christian Dietz, with Florian Badstübner as the fourth official. Christian Dingert is the VAR and will be assisted by Johann Pfeifer.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.