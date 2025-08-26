Scottish transfer news from Rangers, Celtic, and Motherwell this Tuesday morning.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the top Scottish transfer stories, rumours and gossip, including the latest news from Rangers, Celtic, Motherwell and beyond this Tuesday morning.

Both Celtic and Rangers have been linked with a move for Jamie Vardy this summer. | Getty Images

Jamie Vardy update

Former Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has been linked with a shock move to the Serie A, just days after reports claimed he ‘had his heart set’ on a move to Celtic to reunite with former Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers. The 38-year-old has been strongly linked to Celtic and their Glasgow rivals Rangers this summer after leaving the King Power Stadium in June following a successful 13-year stint in the Midlands, but remains a free agent weeks into the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite rumours of a move to Scotland, he could now make a move to Italy after reports claimed Serie A side Cremonese had made contact with the striker over a move to Stadio Giovanni Zini. According to transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio, the Lombardy-based club wants to sign the player this month and has now made an official bid to sign the striker by initiating contact.

Cole McKinnon has found a new club following his release from Rangers. | SNS Group

Ex-Rangers man seals move

Former Rangers academy starlet Cole McKinnon has completed a move to Airdrieonians following his departure from Ibrox in the summer. The 22-year-old first featured for the Glasgow giants under former head coach Philippe Clement after coming through the club’s academy system, scoring on his league debut against Hearts on the final day of the 2023/24 season. After struggling to break into the Rangers first team last season, he joined Ayr United on loan in January, before opting to move on in the summer when his contract expired with the club.

“I’m happy to get it done,” said McKinnon. “It’s been a couple of weeks in the making, but it’s good to get in now. I’ve had a good training session with the boys.” I’d probably say the Championship is the hardest league in Scotland – you never know who’s going to win, and it’s good to be involved in that. It’s good to be at a club like Airdrie; it’s a footballing side. I’m looking forward to getting back into it.”

Elsewhere, Rangers midfielder Bailey Rice has emerged as a loan target for Motherwell, as the Fir Park club looks to plug the gap left by Lennon Miller’s move to Udinese last week. The 18-year-old broke into the Ibrox first team last season, making 10 appearances for the club, but is now expected to leave on loan to in order to play regular senior football. According to a report from The Herald, Rangers are happy to sanction a loan deal for Rice, but require him to commit his future to the club by signing an extension to his contract before they rubber stamp the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcelo Saracchi is on the verge of completing a move to Celtic. | AFP via Getty Images

Celtic conditions revealed

Celtic are closing in on a deal for Boca Juniors defender Marcelo Saracchi. Head coach Brendan Rodgers had been hoping to add strength at left-back after seeing long-serving Greg Taylor join PAOK Athens in the summer, and now appears to have finally found a solution late in the window, with details of the surprise transfer now being revealed.

It was originally claimed that the Hoops had agreed an initial loan deal 27-year-old, which would include an option to buy him permanently for £2million next summer. However, according to a fresh report from the Daily Record, Saracchi’s move to the Scottish champions does not include any option to buy, with the full-back instead signing an extension with Boca Juniors prior to the club confirming his season-long loan in Glasgow.

The reports says that the Argentinian giants have requested a fee of around £75,000 in order to sanction the loan, with his wages being paid by Celtic during the duration of his stay. Expected to offer competition to summer recruit Kieran Tierney, the arrival of Saracchi is expected to see the club allow Hayato Inamura to depart on loan in the coming days.

Rangers are refusing to budge on their valuation of Hamza Igamane, according to reports in the players’ homeland. | Getty Images

Rangers ‘refusing’ to sanction deal

Rangers are ready to dig their heels in over their valuation of in-demand striker Hamza Igamane, with reports in the player’s homeland of Morocco claiming the club will ‘refuse any negotiation’ below the figure they have placed on the striker’s head. The 22-year-old looks destined to leave Ibrox this summer after head coach Russell Martin revealed he had refused to come on as a substitute in the 1-1 draw against St Mirren on Sunday, citing an injury in the warm-up. The fallout followed the Gers’ decision to reject a bid from Lille last week, with several reports in France claiming the Ligue 1 side are now considering a new bid of £9million for the young forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad