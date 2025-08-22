Celtic 'reopen' talks with key £5m target as Rangers flops head towards Ibrox exit

Celtic and Rangers are both expected to confirm outgoings over the weekend.

Celtic have ‘reopened’ talks with Go Ahead Eagles over a move for key attacking target Jakob Breum despite having three bids already rejected this summer, according to a report from Sky Sports.

The Denmark under-21 international is thought to be high on the wish list of head coach Brendan Rodgers, who is desperate for reinforcements on the flanks, having been left short on numbers due to the big-money departure of Nicolas Kuhn to FC Como and the long-term knee injury suffered by Jota earlier this year.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is hoping to add to his attacking options before the window closes. | SNS Group

The young attacker, who can play on both wings, is contracted until the summer of 2027 at De Adelaarshorst and is valued at the £5million mark by the Dutch side, who signed him from Odense for an undisclosed fee two summers ago.

Identified as the club’s main target ahead of the transfer window closing on September 1, as per reports earlier in the week, Celtic had been tipped to return with a fresh bid for the 21-year-old despite having ‘multiple’ bids rebuffed this summer. Their latest offer was thought to be worth around £2.6million in July.

However, according to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph, the Scottish champions have not given up on their hopes of signing Breum and have now ‘ramped up’ their pursuit of the player. As per the reports, further talks have been held with Go Ahead over a move for the player, although journalist Stephen McGowan claims that the Dutch are holding firm on a valuation closer to £6million, adding that no fresh talks have occurred and the last contact between the clubs over a transfer was last month.

While Celtic’s interest in Breum continues to take the headlines, another winger is set for the Parkhead exit door after it emerged that Australian international Marco Tilio had agreed terms on a four-year contract with Rapid Wien earlier this morning. The 23-year-old has struggled to make an impact in Glasgow, making just two appearances since his move from Melbourne City two summers ago, and is now set to move on, with the Austrian Bundesliga side reported to have agreed a deal worth £1.3million for the player.

Ben Davies has failed to impress at Rangers since his move from Liverpool in the summer of 2022. | SNS Group

Moving to the blue side of Glasgow, Rangers defender Ben Davies looks set to rubber-stamp a departure from Ibrox this summer, with EFL Championship side Oxford United reportedly winning the race for his signature. The 30-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Rangers since arriving from Liverpool three seasons ago, but impressed on loan to Birmingham City last season as they won the EFL League One title with a record points total.

According to a report from Mike Keegan, the Englishman is now expected to complete a season-long loan to the U’s later today, after Gary Rowett’s side fought off a number of clubs for his signature. Ridvan Yilmaz left-back could soon follow Davies out of the door too, with the Rangers Review reporting that the defender is poised to secure his long-awaited Ibrox exit and return to former club Besiktas. They add that the Istanbul-based side will pay a fee of £2million for the Turkish international.