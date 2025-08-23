Gli Azzurri begin Scudetto defence with win over Sassuolo

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott McTominay picked up where he left off for Napoli in Serie A as the Scotland internationalist opened the scoring in a 2-0 win over Sassuolo.

However, the former Manchester United midfielder has competition for the title of Napoli darling this season in the shape of former Manchester City playmaker and ex-rival Kevin de Bruyne, who also got in on the act on his debut for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Napoli won the Scudetto last season for only the fourth time in their history, with McTominay named Serie A player of the year and winning the hearts of the Napoli faithful as he drove the team towards glory.

Scott McTominay and Napoli started off the campaign with a 2-0 win over Sassuolo. | Getty Images

Manager Antonio Conte made it clear he wanted to improve his squad for their title defence and also a tilt at the Champions League, with De Bruyne - a multiple trophy winner during ten seasons at Man City - quickly identified as a marquee signing on a free transfer.

Both McTominay and De Bruyne were named in Conte’s starting XI for the Serie A opener against newly-promoted Sassuolo, who had former Hibs and current Scotland internationalist Josh Doig in their team. Another Scot in Billy Gilmour came on an 82nd-minute substitute for Napoli.

By that point, the match was sewn up for the visitors to the Mapei Stadium. Even without star striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been ruled out for three months with a thigh tear, Napoli were largely in control against last year’s Serie B winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McTominay scores one and could have another

McTominay opened the scoring on 17 minutes with a clever near-post header from a Matteo Politano free-kick in front of the travelling Napoli fans and he celebrated by standing on the advertising hoardings to take their acclaim.

McTominay hit the bar during a one-sided first half, but Napoli were unable to add to their advantage until the 57th minute when De Bruyne curled in a free-kick from wide left that evaded everyone in the penalty box and nestled past Sassuolo keeper Stefano Turati.

Any lingering hopes of a Sassuolo comeback were completely extinguished when their midfielder Ismael Kone was sent off towards the end for a second bookable offence.