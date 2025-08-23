All the latest transfer news involving Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Motherwell and more

Your best bits of transfer stories and gossip from the world of Scottish football this Saturday morning:

Surprise over Celtic target

Celtic remain locked in negotiations with the representatives of Antwerp winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha as they move closer to a £4.5million deal for the Belgian.

Balikwisha has been a long-term target for Celtic and it has been reported that a delegation from the club landed in Belgium last night to finalise the deal.

Michel-Ange Balikwisha (left) is on the verge of a move to Celtic. | BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

Antwerp are set to lose not only Balikwisha but goalkeeper Senne Lammens and midfielder Mahamadou Doumbia in this transfer window and their manager Stef Wils is surprised that his key players remain at the club.

"I had thought beforehand that some outgoing files would be finalised more quickly, yes,” Wils said ahead of this weekend’s match against Mechelen. "But I'm obviously not sad that I can still count on them.”

Propper lifts lid on exit

Former Rangers defender Robin Propper has explained that he needed to return to Twente to secure first-team football following his summer transfer back to the Netherlands.

Propper signed for Rangers last year, but spent just 12 months at Ibrox. With the club going through a major rebuild under new owners and head coach Russell Martin, the centre-half knew opportunities would be limited.

Robin Propper left Rangers to rejoin Twente. | Getty Images

“It was really simple for me,” Propper said in an interview with The Rangers Review. “In the end the new players are coming in and then you have to make a choice.

“Twente was there and in the end I think that was the best option for me to go because at Rangers it could be hard to play this year because we had new players. So that's why I chose for Twente.”

Yilmaz mobbed at airport

Staying with Rangers, their left-back Ridvan Yilmaz has been welcomed by Besiktas supporters after touching down in his homeland to seal a move back to Turkey.

The 24-year-old is set to end a two-year association with Rangers by joining the Istanbul-based club for a deal in the region of £2m.

Ridvan Yilmaz is set to join Besiktas from Rangers. | Getty Images

Yilmaz was mobbed by supporters at Istanbul Airport last night, with one fan giving him flowers, ahead of meeting Besiktas officials.

The impending exit of Yilmaz comes a few days after another Rangers left-back in Jefte was sold to Palmeiras.

Triantis moves to America

Former Hibs midfielder Nectar Triantis has ended weeks of speculation about his future by signing for MLS side Minnesota United in a surprise move.

Triantis was a stand-out for the Hibees on loan from Sunderland last season and while the Easter Road club pushed for a permanent transfer, they were informed that his future lies elsewhere.

Last season's Hibs loanee Nectar Triantis has joined Minnesota from Sunderland. | Getty Images

“I am very excited to be joining Minnesota, and I am looking forward to playing in front of our passionate fans and giving my all for the club,” said Triantis.

“Nectarios is an interesting profile who will bolster our midfield and provide an additional defensive option having played as a center midfielder and a center back,” said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad.

Motherwell bring back winger to Scotland

Former Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook has joined Motherwell on a two-year contract after a three-year spell with Belgian side Eupen.

The 28-year-old was the joint leading scorer in the Scottish Premiership with 13 goals in the 2021-22 campaign and was nominated for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award. He scored 16 goals in the Belgian league with two of those seasons in the top flight.

Regan Charles-Cook is back in Scottish football with Motherwell. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The Grenada international told Motherwell’s website: “The manager (Jens Berthel Askou) and I had a long conversation, and it’s hard not to be impressed when he talks to you.

“Everyone is talking about the way the team has been playing, and to get the opportunity to be a part of that system is appreciated.”

Dundee land midfielder

Dundee have signed 21-year-old Swansea midfielder Cameron Congreve on a season-long loan.

The Wales Under-21 midfielder has made 19 appearances for the Swans and delivered six goals and seven assists in 47 appearances for League Two side Bromley last season.

He told the Dundee website: “I’m a player who likes to score goals, create goals. I like to excite and just get forward. I try and beat players, combine with my team-mates and just make things happen.”