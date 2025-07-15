The Scottish Premiership transfer still has weeks to run, and already Rangers’ work in the transfer window has been hectic.
Following the appointment of Russell Martin as the club’s new head, the Glasgow giants have welcome seven new faces at Govan, with Joe Rothwell, Lyall Cameron, Max Aarons, Thelo Aasgaard, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez and Djeidi Gassama signing up at Rangers this summer.
However, with every rebuild comes a raft of exits, and Rangers are certainly no different in this aspect. Ianis Hagi, Tom Lawrence and Leon Balogun have already depart the club following the end of their contracts, and several more could soon following them as Martin rebuilds the squad in his image.
The likes of Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande have also ready been linked with moves to the English Premier League, while Hamza Igamane’s protracted move to Lille has been in the headlines for a number of weeks, as the two clubs look to find an agreement on a fee for the Morcoccan. But which players will remain at the club when the summer window slams shut - and who will exchange the royal blue of Rangers for another?
Here, The Scotsman takes a look at the 14 players who could depart Rangers during the summer transfer window:
Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.