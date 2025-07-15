The Scottish Premiership transfer still has weeks to run, and already Rangers’ work in the transfer window has been hectic.

Following the appointment of Russell Martin as the club’s new head, the Glasgow giants have welcome seven new faces at Govan, with Joe Rothwell, Lyall Cameron, Max Aarons, Thelo Aasgaard, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez and Djeidi Gassama signing up at Rangers this summer.

However, with every rebuild comes a raft of exits, and Rangers are certainly no different in this aspect. Ianis Hagi, Tom Lawrence and Leon Balogun have already depart the club following the end of their contracts, and several more could soon following them as Martin rebuilds the squad in his image.

The likes of Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande have also ready been linked with moves to the English Premier League, while Hamza Igamane’s protracted move to Lille has been in the headlines for a number of weeks, as the two clubs look to find an agreement on a fee for the Morcoccan. But which players will remain at the club when the summer window slams shut - and who will exchange the royal blue of Rangers for another?

Here, The Scotsman takes a look at the 14 players who could depart Rangers during the summer transfer window:

Robin Propper A deal has been agreed for the Dutch defender to leave Rangers, which would bring an end to his underwhelming stint at Ibrox. A move back to FC Twente has yet to be completed, but Propper is still likely to depart this summer.

Leon King Highly-rated as a teenager, King has been unable to find a place for himself in Rangers' first team squad and was farmed out on loan to Queen's Park in the second-half of last season. Reported to have turned down a move to Wycombe Wanderers last month, but looks destined for exit door at Ibrox this summer, be it on loan or on a permanent basis.

Clinton Nsiala The Frenchman is surplus to requirements under Russell Martin and is almost certain to depart the club this summer, should an offer come in for him.