Scotland Women will end their Nations League campaign with a mouth-watering clash against England Women at Hampden Park tomorrow night.

Scotland Women face their final game of the inaugural UEFA Nations League campaign with a mammoth clash against Sarina Wiegman's England side at Hampden Park this Tuesday night.

While Friday's 1-1 draw with Belgium on Friday night cemented Scotland's relegation from Group A of the competition, there's still lots resting on the game against the Lionesses at Hampden as the two side's meet at the home of Scottish football for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A narrow 2-1 defeat for Pedro Martinez Losa's side at the Stadium of Light in September will give the Spaniard plenty of confidence heading into tomorrow night's fixture, though England received a boost of their own after coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against the Netherlands at Wembley last week.

It is certain to be a match that will capture the imagination of even the most casual women's football fans and we have all the information you need ahead of the game, including how to get tickets, how to watch and the latest team news.

Scotland Women team news

Martinez Losa made two huge calls in his starting line-up on Friday as he opted to continue with Sandy MacIver in goal ahead of regular goalkeeper Lee Gibson, while star winger Kirsty Hanson was also dropped to the bench for the tie.

Scotland were largely dominant, so it is expected that the Spanish head coach will continue with the same starting XI, although there's currently no news on the injury Erin Cuthbert suffered late into the game. If the injury is enough to keep her out, we could see a change in shape and personnel for the clash. Expected line-up: MacIver, Brown, Clark, Docherty, Corsie, Maclean, Kerr, Cuthbert, Evans, Thomas, Emslie.

Scotland vs England Women - How to watch, what channel, kick-off time

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday 5 December, 7.45pm

If you can't make it to Hampden for the clash but don't want to miss a minute of the Nations League derby game, it will will be screened live on BBC1, with full coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Eilidh Barbour will host the action from Glasgow’s Hampden Park as Scotland take on the Lionesses in the final round of the Women’s Nations League group games. The game is also able to be streamed live via the BBC's streaming service, BBC iPlayer.

Scotland vs England, how to get tickets

Tickets are available for Nations League game with England are still available from the official SWNT ticket site. To purchase tickets, you must firstly register free on the site here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the game against Netherlands Women tonight are priced at just £15 for adults, £10 for children/seniors and free for members of the Scotland Supporters Club.

Scotland Women Nations League squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City)

Defenders: Emma Mukandi (London City Lionesses), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Jenna Clark (Liverpool), Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City)

Midfielders: Sam Kerr (Bayern Munich), Fiona Brown (Rosengård), Kirsty MacLean (Rangers), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City), Lisa Evans (West Ham United), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)