The young Spanish coach is set to join Scottish Championship outfit St Johnstone.

St Johnstone have urged to ignore any negativity around their surprise appointment of 29-year-old coach Jordi Aluja, with the young Spaniard hailed as an ‘excellent’ capture for the Scottish Championship side.

Currently in charge of Finnish reserve side AC Oulu, Aluja is set to join Simo Valakari’s backroom staff as part of a summer reshuffle that has already resulted in Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland departing McDiarmid Park following the club’s relegation from the Scottish Premiership last season.

According to a report from The Courier, Aluja has agreed to join the Saints and will land in Scotland this weekend in order to submit a work permit application. If approved, he will join Valakari’s backroom staff alongside goalkeeper coach Gordon Marshall and performance manager, and Valakari’s son, Paavo.

Despite his young years, Aluja has built up almost a decade worth of experience in the game have started his professional career in Spain with CF Amposta in 2016. Working as an assistant coach for Angkor Tiger in Cambodia, he first moved to Finland in 2020 to join Kotkan Työväen Palloilijat.

Despite having a positive reputation in Europe, his imminent arrival has drew scepticism from sections of the St Johnstone support, with one fan site saying they were concerned the club were “rolling back on appointing experienced Scottish assistant”, adding that the Aluja’s appointment felt like a “big risk” for the recently relegated Perthshire outfit.

However, the club’s decision has been praised by former St Johnstone head scout, and current manager of SJK Seinäjoki, Stevie Grieve. The 38-year-old - nicknamed ‘the Scottish Gary Neville’ due to his analytical approach to football - has carved out an impressive career of his own having started his coaching career at the age of just 16 in a local community centre in his native Perth.

Simo Valakari's was unable to keep St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership last season. | SNS Group.

Progressing through grassroots football, Grieve was handed his first senior role in academy football with Dundee FC's under-17 team, and has enjoyed a diverse coaching career that has taken him to India, USA and Switzerland.