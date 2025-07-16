4 . 9th: Falkirk

The crunchy carrot that looks like a slug sponsor hurts their home shirt this year, but the away kit is almost (almost) saved. The collar is nice, the white is striking - but the sleeve design looks like a 1990s Coventry City kit is trying to burst out of the bicep of each player. Not terrible, but challenging to look at in some aspects. We're just not sure, so it's getting a bottom six finish. | Falkirk FC Photo: Falkirk FC