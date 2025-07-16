Here are all 12 Scottish Premiership away kits for 2025/26 ranked in order of best to worst.placeholder image
Here are all 12 Scottish Premiership away kits for 2025/26 ranked in order of best to worst. | SNS Group/Falkirk FC/Celtic FC/Hibs FC

Scottish Premiership 25/26: All 12 away kits ranked from best to worst, including Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 16th Jul 2025, 12:33 BST

From the striking to the garish, here are all 12 Scottish Premiership away kits for season 2025/26 ranked in order from best to worst.

With the new Scottish Premiership season now just weeks away, football clubs across the country are launching their brand new home, away and third choice kits as fans gear up for the beginning of the league season in early August.

The season has already started for some, with the Premier Sports Cup already underway, while others are now well into their pre-season schedules. Set to begin on August 2nd, the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season will see supporters across the country donning their club’s brand new jerseys - but which club has released the best away design this year?

With brand new designs from Macron, Umbro, Adidas and Joma, we have put together our list of the best - and the worst - Scottish Premiership away kits for 2025/26, from 12 to 1.

Scroll down and click through to see where your team’s away kit placed. Do you agree with our picks?

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

At the time of writing, Dundee United haven't released their change kit for the 2025/26 season, so they take 12th spot by default. Sorry!

1. 12th: Dundee United

At the time of writing, Dundee United haven't released their change kit for the 2025/26 season, so they take 12th spot by default. Sorry! | SNS Group

Photo Sales
There's a lot of really nice black away kits being released this year, but this is not one of them. It isn't bad, but it's just boring and largely unremarkable - unlike their really interesting home kit design. An opportunity missed from Joma.

2. 11th: St. Mirren

There's a lot of really nice black away kits being released this year, but this is not one of them. It isn't bad, but it's just boring and largely unremarkable - unlike their really interesting home kit design. An opportunity missed from Joma. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Hummel are one of the best in the business, but they've not really hit the mark with Kilmarnock this season, in our opinion. Looks like an Inverness home kit.

3. 10th: Kilmarnock

Hummel are one of the best in the business, but they've not really hit the mark with Kilmarnock this season, in our opinion. Looks like an Inverness home kit. | Kilmarnock FC Photo: Kilmarnock FC

Photo Sales
The crunchy carrot that looks like a slug sponsor hurts their home shirt this year, but the away kit is almost (almost) saved. The collar is nice, the white is striking - but the sleeve design looks like a 1990s Coventry City kit is trying to burst out of the bicep of each player. Not terrible, but challenging to look at in some aspects. We're just not sure, so it's getting a bottom six finish.

4. 9th: Falkirk

The crunchy carrot that looks like a slug sponsor hurts their home shirt this year, but the away kit is almost (almost) saved. The collar is nice, the white is striking - but the sleeve design looks like a 1990s Coventry City kit is trying to burst out of the bicep of each player. Not terrible, but challenging to look at in some aspects. We're just not sure, so it's getting a bottom six finish. | Falkirk FC Photo: Falkirk FC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipHeartsHibs
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice