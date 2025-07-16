With the new Scottish Premiership season now just weeks away, football clubs across the country are launching their brand new home, away and third choice kits as fans gear up for the beginning of the league season in early August.
The season has already started for some, with the Premier Sports Cup already underway, while others are now well into their pre-season schedules. Set to begin on August 2nd, the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season will see supporters across the country donning their club’s brand new jerseys - but which club has released the best away design this year?
With brand new designs from Macron, Umbro, Adidas and Joma, we have put together our list of the best - and the worst - Scottish Premiership away kits for 2025/26, from 12 to 1.
Scroll down and click through to see where your team’s away kit placed. Do you agree with our picks?
