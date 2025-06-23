Here are the latest Scottish football transfer news on Monday morning involving Rangers, Celtic and a Scotland international star.

These are the latest transfer rumours surrounding Scottish football on Monday morning, including Rangers, Celtic, Napoli and more.

Ross County agree sixth deal of the summer

Ross County are closing in on their sixth signing of the summer after ‘agreeing a deal’ with Harrogate Town for midfielder Dean Cornelius. The Scottish Championship side have been extremely active in the transfer window already, with Ben Crompton, Ross Docherty, Aaron Lyall, Gary Mackay-Steven and Declan Gallagher arriving at Dingwall this summer. According to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, the 24-year-old has agreed a two-year contract at Dingwall, and will join the club next month upon expiry of his contract at Harrogate.

The Staggies were relegated from the Scottish Premiership last season after losing 5-3 on aggregate to Livingston in the relegation playoffs, but look determined to return to the top flight at the first time of asking with a number of impressive signings.

Harrogate Town midfielder has ‘agreed’ a deal with Scottish Championship outfit Ross County.

Ex-Hearts target in Euro link

Former Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong has ‘several’ clubs chasing his signature this summer, following his departure from Rugby Park. The 27-year-old is currently a free agent following the expiration of his contract, and had been strongly linked with a move to Hearts in recent months, with reports claiming he had met with the club to discuss a potential pre-contract agreement as far back as January.

However, a move to Tynecastle looks to have broken down in recent weeks, allowing other clubs to circle for his signature. According to a new report, Armstrong is now been targeted by Polish outfit Jagiellonia Białystok, who are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong had been linked with a move to Hearts. | SNS Group

McTominay in shock link

Scott McTominay has been told he is ‘untouchable’ in the eyes of Napoli after it emerged that the Scotland international has interest in his services from the Saudi Pro League. The midfielder won the Serie A title in his debut campaign at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium last season, and has been hailed a hero in Italy after scoring 12 goals on the way to winning the Scudetto. Joining alongside fellow international team Billy Gilmour, the former Manchester United academy midfielder was also awarded the Serie A’s best player of the year award.

The man who he helped beat in the Serie A title race, former Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi, was recently appointed as the new manager of Al-Hilal manager and is said to have expressed a potential transfer move for McTominay. However, as per Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, clubs have been warned there is ‘no chance’ of him leaving this summer, with their star midfielder viewed as ‘completely untouchable’ by the Napoli hierarchy.

Scott McTominay is ‘completely untouchable’ to the Napoli hierarchy amid links to the Saudi Pro League. | Getty Images

Rangers ‘deadline set’

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers is on the verge of sealing his departure from Ibrox after one interested party ramped up their interest in the Nigerian over the weekend. The 30-year-old has been linked with a departure from the Gers this summer, despite his goal-laden season with the club last year, with Dessers said to have already ‘agreed’ terms over a move to AEK Athens. The Greek side are believed to be offering a deal worth around £4million for the forward, though Rangers new owners are holding out for a fee of closer to £5million.

The £1million discrepancy means the move has been delayed in recent weeks, with reports claiming the Gers striker is happy to join the Greek Super League outfit, and will put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the club. However, according to a new report, the move could take a step forward this week after AEK placed a 48-hour deadline on the move being completed. Marko Nikolić’s side begin their pre-season preparations in the Netherlands today, and is hoping that Dessers will be able to link up with the squad in the coming days.

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers is on the verge of a departure from Ibrox, according to reports. | SNS Group

Celtic eye double deal

Celtic are ready to return to the J League 1 this summer in order to strengthen their forward line with the signing of Shin Yamada from Kawasaki Frontale. The Scottish champions have picked up a number of bargain transfers from the Japanese market over the last few years, with Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi proving to be big successes from their arrival from the league.

