Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is not expecting a busy transfer deadline day. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

While Celtic may have strengthened, could there be some outgoings from the club today as the squad looks to get trimmed down?

Giorgos Giakoumakis has been left out of the Celtic squad for the past two fixtures as he looks to seal a move away from the club, while Yosuke Ideguchi could also see a move from the league leaders.