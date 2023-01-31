Rangers are looking to strengthen with reports suggesting that a move for Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin could be close, while Celtic having secured a number of players over the window may look to trim some of the squad. Giorgos Giakoumakis is expected to depart, while there has been some late interest in defender Stephen Welsh.
Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts and Dundee United could all do some late business with Tony Watt potentially moving on deadline day. Other teams around the league as we look to keep you up to date with the latest transfers rumours and round ups in our live blog. We’ll also bring you the big Deadline Day moves from down south throughout the day.
Hearts making moves?
While there is not a significant number of signings expected at Tynecastle today, Robbie Neilson has been fairly set on adding one player to his squad. That one player is Callum Paterson, but it is understood there are other targets
A short-term loan signing could be the direction the club go down with a view to bringing Paterson in during the summer when his contract with Sheffield Wednesday expires. Watch this space...
Will there be late interest in FItzwater?
Livingston defender Jack Fitzwater has attracted significant praise this season, with interest mounting in the young defender.
He is out of contract at the end of the season but the Lions are very reluctant to sell him so late in the transfer window. Could we see a club make a move today?
While there is significant interest in what happens on Deadline Day in Scotland, we will also keep an eye on any major developments down south. After all who saw Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich coming?
Will Chelsea sign another player despite having about 4 starting XIs? Could Che Adams be on the move? Here’s the latest from the English Premier League.
While Celtic may have strengthened, could there be some outgoings from the club today as the squad looks to get trimmed down?
Giorgos Giakoumakis has been left out of the Celtic squad for the past two fixtures as he looks to seal a move away from the club, while Yosuke Ideguchi could also see a move from the league leaders.
There has also been some late interest in Stephen Welsh with Sheffield United keen on signing the defender.
One to keep an eye on today is managerless Aberdeen.
The Dons will be looking to strengthen following a poor run of results that saw Jim Goodwin lose his job.
Hibs have rejected a bid from Wigan Athletic for their prized striker Kevin Nisbet.
Their offer for the 25-year-old hitman fell short of Hibs’ valuation of the player and he in the Highlands with the club’s first-team squad preparing for Tuesday night’s cinch Premiership match against Ross County.
It’s been a bit of a saga, but Nicolas Raskin is the most likely arrival at Ibrox today. Michael Beale was effusive in his praise of the “sought-after” Belgian midfielder as he confirmed the club are getting “closer”.
Acquiring central midfielder Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege could result in ending Sands’ loan six months early.