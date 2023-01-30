Ange Postecoglou is not a man who likes to leave things to the last minute. Having made half of his January signings before the window even opened, the Celtic boss will not be anticipating a busy transfer deadline day.

Alistair Johnston and Yuki Kobayashi were acquired in December, providing depth at right-back and centre-back respectively, while Tomoki Iwata and Oh Hyeon-Gyu followed to bolster midfield and attacking options. As far as incomings are concerned, Celtic have ticked all the boxes meaning Postecoglou could afford to crack a joke when asked about the prospect of making any additions before the window shuts at midnight tonight. "Look I’m comfortable with the squad … even if I wasn’t, Michael (Nicholson, CEO) is not taking my calls anymore. I think he’s telling me we are done," said the Australian after the 2-0 win at Dundee United on Sunday.

Players have departed too, most notably Josip Juranovic heading to Union Berlin for a fee of £7.5million, which could rise to £10m with add-ons, while Mortiz Jenz had his loan deal from Lorient cut short and is now with Schalke. While you cannot rule out any last minute moves from Celtic in the transfer market – you can never say never on deadline day – the exit door is more likely to be the one spinning into action with at least one big departure on the cards.

Giorgos Giakoumakis has been left out of the Celtic squad for the past two fixtures as he looks to seal a move away from the club he joined from Dutch side VVV Venlo 16 months ago. The striker has had a medical with Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan, but Atlanta United have not given up the chase and now look like being favourites to land the Greek international before the window slams shut.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is not expecting a busy transfer deadline day. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Another possible departure is Yosuke Ideguchi, who has not been able to emulate his Japanese compatriots by breaking into the first-team at Celtic. He will be allowed to leave if an offer is made ahead of the deadline, likewise fellow midfielders James McCarthy and Oliver Abildgaard, who have also been deemed surplus to requirements. The latter is on a season-long loan from Rubin Kazan which will make attempt to move him out more complicated given the situation with the Russian club.