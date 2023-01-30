Hibs have rejected a bid from Wigan Athletic for their prized striker Kevin Nisbet.

The Latics, who appointed former Hibs boss Shaun Maloney as their manager last weekend and are currently sitting bottom of the Skybet Championship, are desperate to strengthen their squad in attempt to avoid relegation. However, their offer for the 25-year-old hitman fell short of Hibs’ valuation of the player and he in the Highlands with the club’s first-team squad preparing for Tuesday night’s cinch Premiership match against Ross County.

The Scotsman understands that Wigan are now mulling over whether to make an improved offer for the Scotland internationalist. Hibs accepted a bid from fellow English second-tier outfit Millwall last week for Nisbet, but the move to The Den fell through. Hibs are becoming increasingly reluctant to sell the player, with time fast running out to source a suitable replacement ahead of Tuesday night’s closure of the winter transfer window. Since Nisbet’s return from an ACL injury last month, Hibs’ fortunes under current manager Lee Johnson have improved, with the ex-Dunfermline and Raith striker scoring eight goals in his past eight matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maloney knows Nisbet well from his brief tenure between December 2021 and April 2022 as Hibs boss last season, where he got on well with the player and supported him through his knee injury. The Lancashire club currently have Will Keane, Callum Lang and Ashley Fletcher as their principal attacking options and are currently on an eight-match winless run.

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet has scored eight goals in his past eight matches.