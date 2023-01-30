Nicolas Raskin is set to complete his protracted move to Rangers ahead of the January transfer deadline amid reports Standard Liege have accepted an improved offer for the midfielder.

The Ibrox club has been in negotiations with the Belgian side to sign the 21-year-old throughout the window, and after seeing their initial bids rejected, an agreement has now been reached for a fee reported to be in the region of £1.75million, including a 20 per cent sell-on fee.

Raskin, who is out of contract in the summer, had already agreed terms on a four-and-a-half year contract with Rangers and will now complete the move within the next 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers manager Michael Beale has been a long-term admirer of the Belgium Under-21 international since he faced the Ibrox club in a Europa League fixture during the Steven Gerrard era, when Beale was first-team coach.

Nicolas Raskin is set to sign for Rangers after Standard Liege accepted an improved offer for the midfielder. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking last week, Beale said: "He is a player I am aware of, a very good player who is obviously out of contract in the summer and is attracting a lot of attention. There is an interest from us but I am sure there is from a number of clubs."

Raskin has not played for Liege since November and has been training with the reserves after a fall-out with their manager, ex-Celtic boss Ronny Deila.

He will become Beale's second singing since taking charge of the Ibrox side following last week's arrival of Todd Cantwell from Norwich City.