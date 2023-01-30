When it comes to transfer deadline day, it won’t be the main focus for Aberdeen fans, instead their attention will be on the managerial situation following the departure of Jim Goodwin.

Interim boss Barry Robson, assisted by Steve Agnew and Scott Anderson, will be in charge of the Premiership encounter with St Mirren, the team the Dons recruited Goodwin from nearly 12 months ago. They will be able to call on the services of Mattie Pollock, signed on loan from Watford. The self-described “old fashioned” centre-back could even make his debut in the starting XI after the shambolic defending displayed in 5-0 and 6-0 defeats to Hearts and Hibs respectively.

Coming into the window Aberdeen were top heavy and still have plenty of attacking options even with the exit of Christian Ramirez. It only takes a cursory glance at the goals conceded column to know the Dons need all the defensive help they can get. They have lacked depth at the back all season. Liam Scales’ unavailability against Celtic saw the team shifted about, while Jonny Hayes has been required to stand in at left-back. Now they also have the issue of Kelle Roos’ injury.

The club could add a second defensive option, right-back is an area which needs strengthened as Ross McCrorie continues to play out of position following Jayden Richardson struggles to hold down the position in the first half of the season with even Matty Kennedy starting at full-back in the aforementioned Hearts game.

There has been reported interest in Jay Idzes but it is more likely to be a pre-contract agreement with the centre-back a key player for Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles.

Behind the defence, the team have missed Roos. The Dutchman has been a steady influence between the sticks. Joe Lewis has had a great career at Pittodrie but has looked fallible since last season. That is still the case now, conceding 11 goals from an expected goals conceded figure of below seven. The club have lined up Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter who has played three times for the first-team. The 22-year-old has also featured more than 40 times for Go Ahead Eagles.

As for departures, prior to Goodwin's exit there will have been a few first-team players keen on leaving to get regular first-team football, such as Marley Watkins and Dante Polvara. They may rethink their future with a new manager set to be appointed and Robson now in interim charge.