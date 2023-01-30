We take a look at what could happen on deadline day in the English Premier League ...

Harry Souttar of Stoke City is of interest to Leicester.

Former Dundee United defender Harry Souttar could be involved in one of the biggest transfers on deadline day in England, with Leicester City keen on the Stoke City star. The 24-year-old was one of the breakout stars of the World Cup and it is understood the Foxes will make a £15million move for the Scottish-born centre back. Such a fee would net United a huge windfall, reportedly as much as £3million.

Meanwhile, Scottish Under-21 star Harrison Ashby is on the verge of a £3million switch to Newcastle United from West Ham United. Out of contract in the summer, the defender was planning to leave when it expired. He will follow the arrival of Anthony Gordon at St James' Park, a £45million signing from Everton.

Enzo Fernandez could become the Premier League’s most expensive player if Chelsea land the Benfica midfielder for a reported £105 million fee. The previous record was set by Manchester City following the signing of Jack Grealish for £100m in August 2021. However, Chelsea could also make a late bid for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, who has been linked with Arsenal for much of the last month. The south coast club turned down Arsenal’s initial £60m offer, and have since been adamant the Ecuador international will remain at the club for the rest of the season. But Fernandez is likely to be the latest in a string of new arrivals at Chelsea, who have spent over £450 million on transfers since the conclusion of last season. Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk, Andrey Santos and Noni Madueke have already arrived at Stamford Bridge this month.

Elsewhere, Manchester City are not expected to be busy on deadline day despite the shock proposed loan move of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich. Similarly, Manchester United appear to have completed their business apart from the possibility of one or two fringe players going out on loan. Reports claim Tottenham’s move for Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro is in the balance with negotiations likely to go down to the wire. The north London club announced on Monday evening that midfielder Bryan Gil has joined Sevilla on loan until the end of the season. Brentford would like to take Spurs outcast Djed Spence on loan.

Newcastle have brought in Anthony Gordon from Everton but they are not finished yet, with Eddie Howe seeking a loan replacement for Nottingham Forest-bound Jonjo Shelvey.

West Ham need a centre-half after selling Craig Dawson to Wolves and were linked with Everton’s Michael Keane, but the arrival of new manager Sean Dyche at Goodison Park has muddied the waters there. The Hammers’ striker Michail Antonio seems to be angling for a move but injuries to all of the club’s other forwards mean he is unlikely to get his wish.