Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has given his strongest indication that there will be no more arrivals in this window, even should Giorgos Giakoumakis makes his expected departure in joking that chief executive Michael Nicholson is now incommunicado.

The Greek striker was not involved in a regulation 2-0 win for the Scottish champions away Dundee United as a move to MLS club Atlanta United appears to remain pending. But with new forward acquisition Oh Hyeon-ghu making his debut as a late substitute at Tannadice following his £2.5million move from Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Postecoglou is relaxed about the possibility of the 22-year-old being the only orthodox back-up to Kyogo Furuhashi for the second half of the season.

“Look I’m comfortable with the squad … even if I wasn’t, Michael’s not taking my calls anymore. I think he’s telling me we are done,” said the Australian. “It is probably the strongest squad I have had since I’ve been here. In terms of our depth and our quality. I am sure Oh will contribute and guys like Daizen [Maeda] and Liel [Abada] can play through the middle as well so I’m really comfortable. It has been a really positive window again and that is always our aim.”

Describing Giakoumakis’ situation as “still sort of in the balance”, it is unlikely to remain so before the window closes on Tuesday at midnight. “There are only two days to go and with Michael not taking my calls any more I’m not really sure what’s going on the background. I assume everything will be resolved in the next couple of days, one way or another. As it stands right now nothing is definite in terms of his next move.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou watches on as referee Don Robertson rules out a penalty award.