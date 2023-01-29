The Greek striker was not involved in a regulation 2-0 win for the Scottish champions away Dundee United as a move to MLS club Atlanta United appears to remain pending. But with new forward acquisition Oh Hyeon-ghu making his debut as a late substitute at Tannadice following his £2.5million move from Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Postecoglou is relaxed about the possibility of the 22-year-old being the only orthodox back-up to Kyogo Furuhashi for the second half of the season.
“Look I’m comfortable with the squad … even if I wasn’t, Michael’s not taking my calls anymore. I think he’s telling me we are done,” said the Australian. “It is probably the strongest squad I have had since I’ve been here. In terms of our depth and our quality. I am sure Oh will contribute and guys like Daizen [Maeda] and Liel [Abada] can play through the middle as well so I’m really comfortable. It has been a really positive window again and that is always our aim.”
Describing Giakoumakis’ situation as “still sort of in the balance”, it is unlikely to remain so before the window closes on Tuesday at midnight. “There are only two days to go and with Michael not taking my calls any more I’m not really sure what’s going on the background. I assume everything will be resolved in the next couple of days, one way or another. As it stands right now nothing is definite in terms of his next move.”
Celtic’s latest success was notable for marking captain Callum McGregor’s 400th appearance for the club. Postecoglou offered up the ultimate accolade to the 29-year-old on that milestone.”We are all pretty privileged to share a dressing room with him,” he said. “The greatest compliment I can pay him is that he plays every game as if it’s his first. He plays every game as if he’s got everything to prove even though he’s done it all. He trains every day like he is the new kid in the building. He is an outstanding individual and a credit to himself and his family. And because of the way he is I know there is so much more to come. It was great that the lads could get the victory today for the service he has given the club already.”