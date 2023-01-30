We take a look at what could happen on deadline day in the English Premier League.

Harry Souttar of Stoke City is of interest to Leicester.

Former Dundee United defender Harry Souttar could be involved in one of the biggest transfers on deadline day in England with Leicester City keen on the Stoke City star. The 24-year-old was one of the breakout stars of the World Cup and it is understood the Foxes will make a £15million move for the Scottish-born centre back. Such a fee would net United a huge windfall, reportedly as much as £3million.

Meanwhile, Scottish Under-21 star Harrison Ashby is on the verge of a £3million switch to Newcastle United from West Ham United. Out of contract in the summer, the defender was planning to leave when it expired. He will follow the arrival of Anthony Gordon at St James' Park, a £45million signing from Everton.

The future of Moises Caicedo is likely to dominate transfer deadline day with the midfielder seeking a move to Arsenal and Brighton determined not to sell. Brighton turned down Arsenal’s initial offer of £60million for the Ecuador international, but Caicedo then publicly declared he wanted to leave to “take up this magnificent opportunity”. Brighton are digging their heels in, however, and although Caicedo was left out of the squad which beat Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday, boss Roberto De Zerbi reiterated that he wants to keep the 21-year-old for the rest of the season. He said: “Caicedo is a very good guy. I understand it when you are 21 and the chance of a big team in Europe. But I would like him to finish the season with us.” But Arsenal are expected to come back with an improved offer while Chelsea have also been linked.

However, the Blues are reportedly set to launch a last-ditch bid to land their preferred target, Benfica’s Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk, Andrey Santos and Noni Madueke have already arrived at Stamford Bridge this month. Brighton, meanwhile, have brought in a midfielder, Yasin Ayari from Swedish side AIK, but the 19-year-old is seen as one for the future and not a replacement for Caicedo.

Elsewhere, Manchester City are not expected to be busy on deadline day despite the shock proposed loan move of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich. Similarly, Manchester United appear to have completed their business apart from the possibility of one or two fringe players going out on loan. Reports claim Tottenham’s move for Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro is in the balance with negotiations likely to go down to the wire. The north London club announced on Monday evening that midfielder Bryan Gil has joined Sevilla on loan until the end of the season. Brentford would like to take Spurs outcast Djed Spence on loan.

Newcastle have brought in Anthony Gordon from Everton but they are not finished yet, with Eddie Howe seeking a loan replacement for Nottingham Forest-bound Jonjo Shelvey.

West Ham need a centre-half after selling Craig Dawson to Wolves and were linked with Everton’s Michael Keane, but the arrival of new manager Sean Dyche at Goodison Park has muddied the waters there. The Hammers’ striker Michail Antonio seems to be angling for a move but injuries to all of the club’s other forwards mean he is unlikely to get his wish.