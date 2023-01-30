Hibs are weighing up a move for Swindon Town midfielder Jonny Williams.

The 29-year-old playmaker, who has been capped 33 times for Wales and was in the Dragons’ squad for last year’s World Cup, is out of contract at the end of the current season and is being eyed as a potential signing by Hibs manager Lee Johnson.

Currently fifth in the cinch Premiership, the Easter Road outfit are keen to recruit before this transfer window closes as they look to have a successful second half of the season. Williams, who plays as a No 8 for his current club in Skybet League 2, is a regular for The Robins and has scored in each of his past two matches for the promotion hopefuls.

Williams started his career at Crystal Palace and had loan spells at Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest, MK Dons and Sunderland, before severing ties with the Selhurst Park outfit in 2019, joining Charlton Athletic for two years. He had a brief spell at Cardiff City in 2021 before joining Swindon, where he has played consistently for the past two seasons. Hibs raided Swindon last summer for their forward Harry McKirdy, who moved right on deadline day.

Wales midfielder Jonny Williams is currently at Swindon Town.

Speaking on his contract situation last week, Matthews said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I understand my contract is up in the summer, but I’ve enjoyed my time here and I want to stay. If we can get something sorted, amazing, if not then who knows? But I’ve felt really at home here. The fans have given me a great reception from the day I walked in. It’s been a great time in my career, and I’d like to stay. Hopefully, something can get sorted. I’d love to get promoted with the club and stay, but if not then I’ve really enjoyed my time here. But if the offer is there and all parties are happy, I’d love to extend my stay.

“There are a number of factors I need to consider. Money is important, but it’s not everything. You want to feel valued at a club. You want to feel a part of something. You want to look to the future as well because you don’t know what’s next, what’s around the corner, or what’s next season. There are many things involved, location as well. But the big things are feeling valued and being a part of something. Going to work every day and looking forward to going – the manager as well plays a part. If you’re playing, and you feel valued by them and the staff above too, they’re all key aspects.”