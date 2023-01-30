The January transfer window has been a slow burner for Rangers, compared to their city rivals Celtic. While Ange Postecoglou was lining signings up ahead of the market opening, Michael Beale had to juggle getting to understand the squad at his disposal as he got his feet under his new desk and got the team back to winning consistently on the pitch.

Todd Cantwell was the first to arrive a week ago and the Ibrox boss has not been shy in expressing what he is looking for in terms of further additions. “I’d like to add a midfielder who is powerful and can run. I’d like another centre-half, we’ll be looking at the goalie situation in the summer, and we’ll be looking for another No 9,” he said over the weekend. “Are we going to get all that done in the next 48 hours? There is more time in the summer.”

The main thing to consider is that Beale is not interested in short-term measures. “We’re in a place where our squad is strong and if you want to be one of the mainstays, you really have to perform at a high level” is a comment which can be extrapolated to the prospective additions. Those coming in have to improve the starting XI, not just the squad. It’s not something the club have done consistently in recent windows.

With that in mind, what can be expected prior to the fax machines around world football being switched off?

Nicolas Raskin is the most likely arrival. Beale was effusive in his praise of the “sought-after” Belgian midfielder as he confirmed the club are getting “closer”. While it is “not guaranteed”, managers rarely speak so openly about a target without knowing the transfer is all but certain to be confirmed. His is a signing which excites fans and adds more dynamism and quality to the midfield options. The 21-year-old is the "midfielder who is powerful and can run”.

Summer likelihood

With Beale intimating Morgan Whittaker is unlikely to arrive this window, Raskin could be the final arrival at Ibrox. The striker situation, like the goalkeeper one, will more likely be addressed in the summer. A No 9, which Whittaker is not, has been lined up. Meanwhile, the club currently has three goalkeepers on the books which means it can’t be viewed as a priority. It has been suggested previously by the Rangers boss that this will be Allan McGregor’s final season before retirement. That leaves Jon McLaughlin and Robby McCrorie as the two options, neither have managed to get a firm grip on the No.1 jersey.

It would be a surprise if any key stars, such as Alfredo Morelos who has been surprisingly linked with Inter Milan, were to leave. Younger players, however, could depart on loan, including Alex Lowry with Beale confirming that if he can't force his way into the first-team he “needs to go and play at a good level somewhere else”.

Rangers boss Michael Beale is hoping to add to his squad before the end of the January transfer window. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)