Scottish Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Rangers star update | Hibs sign international | Aberdeen linked with winger

Rangers are looking to strengthen with reports suggesting that a move for Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin could be close, while Celtic having secured a number of players over the window may look to trim some of the squad. Giorgos Giakoumakis is expected to depart, while there has been some late interest in defender Stephen Welsh.
Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts and Dundee United could all do some late business with Tony Watt potentially moving on deadline day. Other teams around the league as we look to keep you up to date with the latest transfers rumours and round ups in our live blog. We’ll also bring you the big Deadline Day moves from down south throughout the day.
Scottish Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Raskin to Rangers latest | Hibs weigh up second Jonny Williams bid | Newcastle sign Scotland Under-21 defender
Key Events
St Mirren have completed the loan signing of Tony Watt from Dundee United
The Athletic’s Jordan Campbell reports that it is ‘highly unlikely’ Alex Lowry leaves Rangers on loan with fewer than three hours of the window remaining. There was interest from St Mirren and Michael Beale’s comments suggested he could depart for first-team football.
Hibs have landed striker Matthew Hoppe. The US international arrives on loan from Middlesbrough and has previous experience in Germany with Schalke and Spain with Mallorca.
He was announced during half-time of the club’s Premiership fixture against Ross County.
Hearts have completed their business in the transfer market. Robbie Neilson was keen to land one more before the window shut but no move has been forthcoming. There was strong interest in former star Callum Paterson and the club will now look to sign him on a pre-contract agreement.
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart could depart the club after just six months. According to the Daily Record, MK Dons are keen on the centre-back who has struggled since moving to Pittodrie. He has been sent off twice and was part of the team which lost 6-0 at Hibs, signalling the final nail in Jim Goodwin’s managerial coffin at the Dons.
Meanwhile, reports down south suggest Aberdeen could be about to sign Dilan Markanday from Blackburn Rovers. The 21-year-old right winger was previously with Spurs who he made one first-team appearance for.
Southampton have signed Southampton’s Thierry Small on loan until the end of the season. He provides Stephen Robinson with another option at wing-back on the left.
Celtic have moved on fringe player Oliver Abildgaard. The midfielder has barely featured for Ange Postecoglou’s side and has now joined Serie A side Hellas Verona.
Ross County have landed striker Simon Murray on a permanent deal from Queen’s Park. The ex-Hibs striker goes straight into the Staggies squad against his former club for tonight’s Premiership encounter.