This is the latest Scottish football transfer news on Saturday morning involving Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs.

Hearts target Shankland replacement

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes is keeping tabs on Scotland international Kevin Nisbet as an alternative to Lawrence Shankland, should the Jambos skipper opt against signing a new deal this summer. The Tynecastle forward is out of contract this summer and is yet to accept a new deal, with EFL Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion and two Saudi Pro League sides said to be chasing Shankland’s signature.

"We're in constant dialogue with Lawrence," McInnes told Sky Sports on Friday. "I've spoken to his agents as well several times through the past few weeks. Lawrence has obviously got a lot to consider. We think we are a really strong option for him. Whether we are the best option in Lawrence's eyes we need to wait and see. There will come a point where we need to draw a line under it.”

Should the 29-year-old opt against signing a new deal in Gorgie, it is reported that McInnes will target ex-Hibs striker Nisbet, whose future at Millwall is unclear following his season long loan at Aberdeen last year. A long-term admirer of Scotland international Nisbet, it is understood the club are keeping tabs on the 28-year-old striker as they await updates on Shankland’s future.

Kevin Nisbet has been touted as a potential target for Hearts this summer, | SNS Group

Celtic boss delighted to capture ‘talented’ Scotland cap

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says he is delighted that he’s been able to secure the signing of Aberdeen goalkeeper Ross Doohan, after the newly capped Scotland stopper agreed a three-year-deal with the club yesterday. A former Celtic academy product, Rodgers hailed the signing of Doohan, who will compete with Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo for the number one spot next season.

“I am really pleased that we are bringing Ross back to Celtic,” said the Hoops boss. “He knows the club so well and has grown up understanding the demands of the club. He has gone away, got some great experience, really focused on developing himself at some good clubs, so much so that he has now achieved his first Scotland cap, a great moment for him and his family. Ross is a really talented goalkeeper, hungry to achieve more, but he is a humble guy with a tremendous attitude to the game. I am sure he can be a real asset to our squad”.

Ross Doohan made his Scotland debut against Liechtenstein last week. | SNS Group

Dessers admirers complete signing of ex-Celtic man

Former Celtic loanee Jonjoe Kenny has opted to depart 2. Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin after two seasons at the Olympiastadion in order to complete a transfer to PAOK Athens. The ex-Everton youngster spent half-a-season at Celtic Park, having made the temporary move from Goodison Park, playing 16 times in the infamous 2020/21 season that saw the Hoops lose their grasp on the Scottish Premiership title.

Kenny could now form part of a trio of ex-Old Firm trio players in the Greek Super League next season, with PAOK strongly linked with moves for Celtic’s Greg Taylor and Rangers’ striker Cyriel Dessers this month. Confirming Kenny’s arrival via their official website, the club said: “PAOK announces the acquisition of Jonjoe Kenny from Hertha Berlin on a free transfer. The English right-back has signed a contract with the Double-headed Eagle for the next three years (with the option for a fourth year), and he will wear the number 3 shirt.”

Ex-Celtic defender Jonjoe Kenny has left Hertha Berlin. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Hibs ‘in talks’

Hibs head coach David Gray remains hopeful of keeping key duo Rocky Bushiri and Junior Hoilett at Easter Road next season, with the Edinburgh Evening News reporting the Easter Road outfit ‘remain in negotiations’ with the out-of-contract pair. The report says that centre-back Bushiri has an options in both England and Europe, but has not yet decided to leave Easter Road this summer, while Canadian international Hoilett is ‘weighing up his options’ as he aims to seal a place in his nation’s World Cup squad next summer.

Elsewhere, Sunderland remain locked in talks with midfielder Nectar Triantis as they assess the Australian’s next move. The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign on loan in Leith last season, playing a pivotal role in Hibs top three finish, winning a maiden call up to the Socceroo's squad in the process.

Like Hoilett, Triantis is said to be desperate to secure a place in the Australia squad for next year’s World Cup, though he is also eligible to play for Greece due to his Greek parents and heritage. Triantis could struggle to secure regular game time at the Stadium of Light following the Black Cats promotion back to the English Premier League, and the club could view another loan move as a potential option for the youngster.

Hibs want to keep Rocky Bushiri at Easter Road. | SNS Group

Rangers striker odds slashed

Rangers odds of signing veteran Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy have been slashed in recent days, with the Glasgow giants said to be one several clubs to be touted as a possible destination for the 38-year-old. The Foxes centre-forward is departing the Midlands club after over a decade of service, and has been linked with the likes of Sunderland, Rangers and the MLS after conceding he time at Leicester was over.