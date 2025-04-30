Celtic star backs 'perfect candidate' for belated Scotland call-up amid Jamie Vardy comparison

22-goal striker has impressed his fellow professionals

Callum McGregor believes it’s never too late to gain a Scotland call-up as he backed calls for Simon Murray to be given a chance by Steve Clarke in the upcoming friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein.

The Celtic skipper might be younger than the 33-year-old Murray but his international career is all behind him following his decision to retire earlier this season to concentrate on his club commitments.

However, McGregor, 31, is more than happy to endorse those claims being made on Murray’s behalf that he deserves a belated call-up. The striker has scored 22 times this season and is the Premiership’s joint highest goalscorer with 16 goals, despite playing for a Dundee side who have been battling relegation. Along with McGregor, Murray was included earlier this week among four nominees for PFA Scotland's player of the year award.

Celtic's Callum McGregor challenges Dundee's Simon Murray during the match at Dens Park on January 14, 2025. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

McGregor was happy to confirm that he voted for the Dundee player. “Outside of Celtic, he has probably been the outstanding candidate,” he said. “He’s scored a lot of goals, he has scored in big games and he’s actually played really well against us as well. He more than deserves his place here.”

The Celtic skipper also supports Murray's Scotland credentials even if age would seem to be against him. The 17-year-old Hearts striker James Wilson was recently called up by Clarke. Murray is at the other end of the spectrum although he can take heart from the Scotland manager having called up Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine when he was 33-years-old.

Murray is a striker and is required to do more running but, as any opposition centre-half knows this season, he still has the legs to do that.

“He’s the type of guy who would represent Scotland in the best possible way,” said McGregor. “He works as hard as he possibly can. He's sprinting about the pitch constantly. He's always trying to help his team. He's trying to set the tone. And then when you score that number of goals as well, then you know he's got a goal in him. Like I said, he'd probably be the perfect candidate.”

On the question of whether age should be a factor, McGregor pointed to the likes of Jamie Vardy, who, like Murray, was a late bloomer. The striker, who it was recently announced is leaving Leicester City after 13 years, did not make his international debut until his late 20s.

Ross County's Simon Murray looks frustrated as a penalty is awarded for his foul on Celtic's Callum McGregor during a Premiership match on January 27, 2024. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“You've seen everybody has different journeys and you see some of the England boys as well that have come in late on and done really well,” said McGregor. “Same with Scotland as well. I don't think there should ever be an age limit on when you can get back in the squad or get your first cap or whatever it is.

"If you're doing well in the moment - of course you need a bit of luck as well - then I don't think there should be a limit on that. If you're doing well and you deserve it, then you should be in.”

Meanwhile, McGregor seemed to close the book on any prospect of him performing an international U-turn. “It was a personal decision,” he said. “I made the call and then once it's been done, then that's it.