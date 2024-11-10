Baningime believes Tynecastle talisman will be able to turn it around

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plaudits came Hearts’ way for their performance in defeat against Heidenheim in the Europa Conference League. The Jambos matched their Bundesliga rivals for long periods of the match, only to succumb 2-0. With six points to their name, their status in that particular competition remains healthy at the midway point.

The same cannot be said of their Premiership position. Having chalked up just two domestic wins this season, Hearts are at the wrong end of the table. Their level has improved under new head coach Neil Critchley, but a push is required and fast. Finishing third last season, they are a long way off their target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers were the only top-flight side Hearts failed to beat last season despite six attempts and they face them at Ibrox on Sunday evening. It will be Critchley’s first experience of playing one of the Old Firm and how he approaches the game tactically will be intriguing. Under the Englishman’s watch, they have been more offensive.

Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime during the defeat by Heidenheim. | SNS Group

Midfielder Beni Baningime has been one of the beneficiaries. Arguably the most creative player in the Hearts team, he wants to play on the front foot against Rangers, calling on the team to play with bravery. The ex-Everton man knows they will not get far by shrinking in their shells in Govan.

“In football, everyone speaks about bravery and bravery is not just running around,” said Baningime. “Anyone can do that. You can get a marathon runner who can be braver than me because he's fitter than me. But bravery is getting on the ball, it is taking the risk and it is, if you lose the ball, give me it again.

“Not just me, everyone. Anyone who plays on the team, you have to be willing to get on the ball. You have to be willing to make an extra yard to get in a place where you can get the ball from someone because that makes it easier for everyone else. So, yes, I do think for us, that's the way that a team should play. Making it easier for one another off the ball and also on the ball. That is what the manager is asking of, not just me, but everyone else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts’ run of fixtures between now and December 1 is tough. The match against Rangers is followed by Celtic’s visit to Tynecastle on November 23. They then play Cercle Brugge away in Europe on November 28 before hosting Aberdeen.

“That's why we're here,” Baningime said of the big games. “We're not here because we got lucky. We're here because we were, I don't know, 13 or 12 points ahead last season. So we're a good team. The start of the season wasn't good enough and it isn't good enough. But I think we're starting to find our feet. I think the first half was what we want to represent as a team and what we want to be as a team. So hopefully we can continue to do that. This is a massive part of the season.”

Rangers are up next for Baningime and Hearts. | SNS Group

One of the biggest differences between this campaign and last is the form of captain Lawrence Shankland, with the striker only scoring one goal all season compared to the 31 in the 2023/24 term. Baningime admits his teammate is frustrated by the situatuon, but is backing him to rediscover his shooting boots - and compared the Scotland hitman to former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, who scored 22 goals at Stamford Bridge in season 2018/29 before moving to Real Madrid the following year and netting just once.

“"I'm 100% confident,” he said of Shankland’s drought ending soon. “The best players do it. I remember one season, Hazard, who was absolutely world-class. What a player. And when you looked at him for the next season, you thought, OK. So, it happens. And I also think, personally, if you're an opposition team and you're looking to stop someone, you're going to look at him, because he scores so many goals and he's a great player. So, ultimately, for me, I am confident that he's going to turn it around. He's a great character. And his ability speaks for itself. He knows how to score the goals. I think he'll turn it around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's a great player. I think if you have such expectations for yourself, expectations that you guys [the media] have for him, the fans have for him, we have for him, and ultimately he has for himself, he is going to be frustrated. But I back him all the way and I back all my teammates to turn it around. And we're all there for him.”

Baningime accepts that it should not just fall upon Shankland to net Hearts’ goals, which was largely the case last season. “I suppose it's up to the other guys to chip in as well and make sure that that burden isn't solely on him,” Baningime added. “And I don't think he should carry that burden alone. I think, recently, [Allan] Forrest has been scoring. Spits [Blair Spittal] has been scoring. Kenny Vargas has been scoring. So, I don't think that burden is on him solely.

Lawrence Shankland has only scored once for Hearts this season. | SNS Group

“But I think, when you score as many goals as he has for this club, and the great player that we know he is, he's always going to be disappointed and he's always going to be frustrated when he's not scoring. I'll be more concerned if he wasn't frustrated because he has his standards and he wants to meet those standards and he will meet those standards.”