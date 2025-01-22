Here are the latest Scottish football transfer headlines as the January window transfers rumours mount.

Ex-Celtic man ‘wraps up’ £800k move after shock return mooted

Ex-Celtic defender Jonjoe Kenny is edging closer to completing a move to the EFL Championship this week after being linked to a shock return to Celtic Park last month by German publication Bild. The full-back moved to Celtic on loan for the second-half of the 2020/21 season, but struggled for form before making a move a permanent move the German outfit Hertha Berlin the following summer. Despite his struggles in Glasgow, he was tentatively linked with a return to the Scottish champions, who were said to have shown interest in the player due his contract coming to an end in the summer.

A return from the ex-Hoops man always felt like an unlikely transfer, and now Celtic fans can consign that particular transfer rumour to the bin, with EFL Championship promotion chasers Sheffield United set to complete a £800,000 deal for the player, as per reports. The Blades are set to be close to ‘wrapping up’ the deal, with a two-year contract on the table and an agreement with the Bramall Lane side ‘settled’.

Jonjoe Kenny has been a regular for Hertha Berlin. | Maryam Majd/Getty Images

‘A number’ of clubs ‘interested’ in Killie kid

Kilmarnock face a battle to hang onto talented teenage striker Bobby Wales, with ‘a number of clubs’ in the EFL chasing the Scottish youth international. The 19-year-old is out of contract at Rugby Park in the summer, and the club are ‘expected’ to offer him a new deal according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph. However, with several English clubs courting a deal for the highly-rated striker, he is free to speak to clubs outside of Scotland about a pre-contract deal if he wishes.

Linked to Hull City last week, the striker scored his first goal of the season in the 2-1 Scottish Cup defeat to Celtic at the weekend and first rose to prominence last season, when he bagged 12 goals on loan to Alloa Athletic in the Scottish League One.

The young forward has attracted interest from abroad and in England. | SNS Group

St Mirren ‘accept bids’ for striker

St Mirren are ready to allow 20-year-old striker Kieran Offord depart the club in the January window after accepting ‘six figure’ bids from both Glentoran and Linfield. The 5ft7 striker signed on a season-long loan for NIFL Premiership side Crusaders in the summer, and scored 10 goals but was recalled from his spell by the Buddies this month. His return to the SMiSA Stadium has now sparked a bidding war for the player, with Coleraine also showing interest in the player.

However, with bids now arriving for the Scotland under-19 starlet, St Mirren are ready to allow the academy graduate to leave, though add-ons are expected to be included in any deal that sees him depart Paisley this month.

Kieran Offord was been in excellent form for Crusaders in the first-half of the season.

Celtic fee ‘set’ for dream return

Celtic could see former fan’s favourite Jota return for a fee of just £6.7million this month - should they opt to make a bid for the player. The Portuguese winger has endured a tough last 18 months following his departure from Celtic Park. Leaving the Hoops in a £25million deal, he signed for Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023 but struggled for regular game time. His miserable time in Saudi Arabia came to an end after just 12 months, with Jota moving to French outfit Rennes in June. However, he finds himself unwanted by head coach Jorge Sampaoli after just six month, with the Portuguese winger told him to train away from the first team, and criticised for his fitness levels publicly.

With some fans now dreaming of an return to Celtic Park this month, Turkish outlet Fanatik have claimed the player could be available for a cut-price fee of just €8million (roughly £6.7million). The same publication claims Trabzonspor, who signed ex-Rangers duo John Lundstram and Borna Barisic in the summer, have interest in Jota and are exploring a loan deal for the 25-year-old.

Celtic fans have been hopeful of seeing Jota return to Glasgow this month. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Rangers ‘offered’ Dutch international

Rangers injury crisis has lead them lead them to being offered former Netherlands international Timothy Fosu-Mensah on a free transfer, according to a report from WalesLive. The 27-year-old defender began his career at Manchester United, playing 16 times for the Old Trafford club, before departing Old Trafford in 2021 to sign for Bayer Leverkusen in Germany. However, his time in the Bundesliga was blighted by injury, and he departed the club at the end of his contract in the summer.