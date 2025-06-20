Hearts boss provides update on future of star striker

Derek McInnes has insisted that Hearts remain in the fight to keep Lawrence Shankland but admits a decision will need to be made soon on whether he stays or goes.

McInnes has made retaining the Scotland striker one of his top priorities since being appointed the new Hearts head coach last month following a three-and-a-half year spell in charge of Kilmarnock.

Shankland has scored 68 goals across the past three seasons at Hearts since joining from Belgian side Beerschot in the summer of 2022, becoming the first player to score 20 or more goals in a single season for theTynecastle club in 31 years. He has also captained the side since taking over the armband from Craig Gordon following the goalkeeper's double leg break in December 2022.

The 29-year-old is considering his options with reported interest from West Bromwich Albion in the English Championship as well as clubs in Saudi Arabia. McInnes feels, however, that penning a contract extension to remain with Hearts would be in the striker's best interests.

Hearts are still fighting to keep out-of-contract striker Lawrence Shankland at the club next season. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

"We're in constant dialogue with Lawrence," McInnes told Sky Sports. "I've spoken to his agents as well several times through the past few weeks. Lawrence has obviously got a lot to consider. We think we are a really strong option for him. Whether we are the best option in Lawrence's eyes we need to wait and see.

"There will come a point where we need to draw a line under it. Lawrence has got to look after himself, and I've got to look after Hearts. Hopefully we can find the solution because he is a player that I think can really thrive with us at Hearts. He's shown in the time here how important he is and you try not to let players like that leave without putting up the best fight you can. And we're in the fight for him. I believe we're a really srong option for Lawrence - the best option for him at this moment.

"He's got the World Cup to try and get involved in at the end of next season. If he can score at least 25 goals in our Hearts team next season then I think it's a safe bet that he would be going to the World Cup with Scotland. There's loads of reasons why Lawrence could see this as a good option for him. Hopefully we're his best option and at the minute we're in the fight to keep him."

Lawrence Shankland with the former Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, who is now hoping keep him at Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hearts begin the new season in the Premier Sports Cup group stages next month before their William Hill Premiership campaign opens against Aberdeen at Tynecastle on Monday, August 4.

The transfer window remains open until September 1 and while no deadline for Shankland has been set, McInnes admits a decision on his future will need to be made sooner rather than later.