Here are the latest Scottish football transfer news on Tuesday morning involving Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Sunderland.

Hearts ‘rejected’ by striker

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes has been unsuccessful in his attempt to lure Nigerian wonderkid Uchenna Ogundu to Tynecastle, following reports the player has agreed a long-term contract with Turkish outfit Alanyaspor. As per the Edinburgh Evening News, the 19-year-old has a struck up an agreement to join the Super Lig side on a five-year contract following his exit from second Turkish second tier side Sanliurfaspor. The Jambos boss was hopeful of adding the youth international striker to his squad this summer, but will now move onto other targets as he looks to strengthen his attacking options.

Tynecastle bosses remain in discussions with captain Lawrence Shankland, with the striker set to become a free agent in the coming days. The Scotland international has been strongly linked with a move to West Bromwich Albion, but the Gorgie outfit are hopeful they can convince him to remain in the capital. “I always feel deadlines are not always healthy,” said McInnes. “They can sometimes be a bit antagonistic. There's been enough conversations with Lawrence. I'm due to speak to him again today and we'll see where we go with it.”

Uchenna Ogundu has rejected Hearts in order to remain in Türkiye. | Youtube

Rangers double winner to ‘leave’

Rangers Women head coach Jo Potter is to leave the club after two seasons at the club. The former Lionesses midfielder won a domestic double with the Light Blues last year, securing the Sky Sports Cup and Scottish Women’s Cup for the second successive season, but finished in a disappointing third place in the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) after losing to eventual champions Hibs 1-0 at Ibrox on the final day.

It is understood that Potter, 40, is set to move to a club in England and that Rangers will be paid compensation for her departure, with her contract at Ibrox still having year to run. The SWPL outfit recently confirmed the departure of key midfielder Chelsea Cornet alongside the experienced duo of Victoria Esson and Tessel Middag. Jane Ross will also leave this summer having opted to retire from football after two decades in the game. Loan midfielder Charlie Devlin has returned to Birmingham City Women.

Jo Potter is leaving Rangers Women this summer. | SNS Group

Celtic battle Sunderland

Celtic are one of seven clubs hoping to beat newly promoted English Premier League side Sunderland to signing of highly-rated midfielder Moussa Baradji. The 24-year-old is set to depart Yverdon Sport this summer following the club’s relegation to the second tier of Swiss football, with Celtic named as one of the clubs to have shown an interest in signing him, according to AfricaFoot.

The report claims Sunderland have contacted the 24-year-old's representatives, and hope to complete a deal for the French-born midfielder. However, Fiorentina, Parma, Torino, FC Basel, Galatasaray and Celtic are all said to be keeping tabs on the player, who is thought to be valued at around the £3million mark.

Elsewhere, former Celtic loanee Nat Phillips has completed a £3million move to West Bromwich Albion, bringing down the curtain on his six year association with Liverpool. The English centre-back was signed by Brendan Rodgers on loan two summers ago but struggled to make a an impact at Celtic Park, playing just eight times before he was sent back to Anfield in January.

Brendan Rodgers is ‘keeping tabs’ on French-born midfielder Moussa Baradji, according to reports. | Getty Images

Rangers given Dessers verdict

The potential departure of Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers has been described as ‘strange’ by one of club’s former strikers. The 30-year-old forward ended last season as the Scottish Premiership’s top marksman with 18 goals, but has been heavily linked with a £5million transfer to AEK Athens this summer, with the Greek Super League said to be keen on wrapping up a deal for the enigmatic striker in the coming days.

It is a transfer that leaves former Rangers forward, and record signing, Tore Andre Flo a little bit perplexed, with the ex-Norwegian international admitting he isn’t sure he should be allowed to leave Glasgow this summer. “I speak to quite a few Rangers supporters throughout the season,” said Flo. “They seem to be a little bit frustrated over him. Then suddenly he scores and he's playing well. But in general, it seems like he needs a lot of chances to score. He gets a lot of chances but misses quite a lot. I think it's a difficult question to say whether he should go.

“It sounds a bit harsh. At the same time, I think a lot of the supporters feel that someone else could maybe do an even better job there, that Rangers could have a possibility to sign even better players. But in this situation, it’s really hard to ever think a team should sell a player who is scoring that many goals. But that's the nature of football. You can score goals and fans still don’t think you’re any good.”

Cyriel Dessers’ transfer situation at Rangers has been described as ‘strange’ by an ex-Ibrox forward. | Getty Images

Celtic ace ‘set for exit’

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor is being targeted to two English Premier League clubs, with the defender set to exit the club following the expiry of his contract this summer. The Scotland international has been linked with PAOK, Dinamo Zagreb and FC Copenhagen in recent weeks, but could now be offered a route to the top tier of English football.