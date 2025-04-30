The £12million former Rangers striker gave an in-depth interview on his time at Ibrox.

Former Rangers forward Tore Andre Flo has defended his often polarizing spell at Ibrox but admits the intense media coverage he received after making his megabucks move hindered his success in Govan.

The ex-Norway ace joined Rangers in 2000 from English Premier League outfit Chelsea for a record fee of £12million, which remains the club’s record fee for an incoming transfer, and scored 38 goals in 72 games for the Glasgow giants before returning to England to sign for Sunderland two years later.

In a new in-depth interview, the Norwegian striker has opened up on his record breaking move that often splits opinion in the Rangers fanbase, detailing why he still loves the city of Glasgow and making an alarming admission that there is “not many outstanding candidates” for the vacant Ibrox managerial role.

“I have to admit that it surprised me how much attention that got in Scotland” said Flo. “Obviously in England there were a lot of transfers of that size, but it wasn't like that in Scotland, so media was very hung up on the price tag, and that followed me around throughout my time at the club.

Tore Andre Flo celebrates after netting for Rangers. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

“Every time when my name was mentioned, so was the transfer fee. It was a little bit of a burden, I have to admit that. And sometimes I wished I came to Rangers in the same way as I came to Chelsea [he joined Chelsea from Norwegian club team Brann for less than half a million pounds]. It would have made things a lot easier and there would have been a lot less pressure on me to succeed. Those kinds of fees command attention, and a certain level of expectation. Sometimes that can be a burden for a player.

“I felt I had great relationship with the fans - and to be honest, I did quite well. If I had that same price tag as I had Chelsea, I would have been a great success up there. But then again, I love the club, I love the people in Scotland, I love the culture, and yes, I would have liked to play football there without the media always talking about the price tag.”

Asked who he believes should be the next man in the Rangers dugout, the 51-year-old praised the qualities of ex-teammate Barry Ferguson, hailing him as a “fighter”.

“I think he's [Ferguson] a tough guy,” Flo told GoldenPanda. “He could take a bit of pressure. He was our captain. His mind is tough, his mindset. He's a fighter. I don't know him personally as a manager or a coach but I only know his mindset and I feel that he can handle that type of pressure.