Once a cornerstone of the Celtic team and known for his Lisbon Lions exploits, John Clark has died.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was a lynchpin of the football triumph often described as Celtic’s “greatest day ever”.

John Clark - the Celtic and Lisbon Lions legend - has been remembered as one of the club’s “giants” following his death at the age of 84.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born on March 13, 1941, in Chapelhall, near Airdrie in North Lanarkshire, Clark became a cornerstone of the Celtic team known as the Lisbon Lions, who became the first British side to win the European Cup in 1967.

He started his career in the green-and-white hoops in the half-back line, before being converted to a sweeper when Jock Stein returned to the club in 1965. He formed a formidable partnership with club captain Billy McNeill that would be a friendship that would last for the rest of their lives.

During his playing career at Celtic, Clark made more than 300 appearances for the club.

The club confirmed Clark’s death in a statement, saying: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club is deeply saddened at the news that legendary Lisbon Lion, John Clark has passed away at the age of 84.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisbon Lions legend John Clark has died. | Getty Images

“John made his Celtic debut in 1959 and would go on to make well over 300 appearances in the hoops, with his finest hour coming in the heat of Lisbon in May, 1967 when he and his teammates wrote their names into football folklore by defeating Inter Milan to win the European Cup.

“By the time his playing career at Celtic Park came to an end, John had won an incredible six league titles, five League Cups, three Scottish Cups and one European Cup.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers also paid a direct tribute to Clark, saying: “’Greatness' is a word people throw around, but for John Clark, it is a very fitting tribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"John was instrumental in delivering our greatest day ever and his achievement is forever etched in Celtic's proud history."

Clark would leave Celtic in 1971, but would return in 1973, taking charge of the Celts’ youths and reserve sides. He then joined up once again with former Lisbon Lions captain McNeill, serving as assistant manager at Aberdeen and then at Celtic.

Clark would embark on his own senior managerial career in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, taking charge of Cowdenbeath, Stranraer and Clyde.

But that would not be the end of his time at Celtic, with the football great returning to the club in 1997 as its kit man - a role he held for almost two decades from the 1990s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers said: "John's continued presence at Celtic across so many decades I know served as an absolute inspiration to so many players, managers and staff, including myself very much.

"To have him with us, as part of the club for so long, has been a tremendous privilege for us all. It meant so much to us. Through his knowledge, his wisdom and his true love for Celtic, John has made such an important contribution to the club."

Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell added: “John’s passing represents a massive loss to his own family and of course a huge loss to the wider Celtic family.

John Clark leaving Celtic Park for the funeral of Lisbon Lion hero Stevie Chalmers. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

“A very dear friend and colleague, John was actually a hero to me and so many others, someone who achieved the greatest feat of all in club football, but did so, along with his great teammates, with such grace and humility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That famous day in Lisbon, which John was such an integral part of, changed our club forever. Ever since, each player who has passed through our club has stood on the shoulders of giants and John was certainly one of those giants.

“John gave his life to Celtic both as a player and on our staff in a variety of his roles and his contribution to our great club over so many decades is immeasurable.

“John was a fantastic husband, father and grandfather - such a warm, gentle and unassuming man. It was an absolute privilege to have known John. Rightly he will forever be regarded as one of Celtics greatest-ever servants.”

Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson said: “I would like to offer all our sincere and heartfelt condolences to John’s family on such a sad day. In losing John, we have all lost a dear friend, such a fine man and someone who gave Celtic everything over such a long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In a sense John was Celtic, on and off the pitch across so many years, contributing so much to our success at all times.”