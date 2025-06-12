The transfer window will soon be open and already Hearts transfer rumours have gone into overdrive following the appointment of new head coach Derek McInnes.

Four new faces are already in the door at Tynecastle, with the arrival of Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexanderos Kyziridis, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu and Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee already confirmed last month, with further additions expected as the Jambos look to challenge for a top six spot in 2025/26.

Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has agreed a new one-year extension to his contract, but the the future of captain Lawrence Shankland is still up in the air, with the Scotland international out of contract at the club and attracting interest from several EFL Championship sides.

With so many changes already taking place in Gorgie, how will McInnes’ starting XI look come the opening game of the season, if the recent transfer rumours turn out to be true?

Here, The Scotsman assess what Hearts dream team could look like, if the recent transfer rumours are true - though, that can never be guaranteed, with multiple twists and turns expected in the summer transfer window.

GK: Craig Gordon Entering his testimonial year at Tynecastle, the iconic Hearts and Scotland goalkeeper will be hoping to keep his spot as the club's undisputed number one, though will face competition from Zander Clark.

RB: Christian Borchgrevink The Norwegian defender will battle with youngster Adam Forrester for the right-back slot after arriving from Vålerenga.

CB: Frankie Kent Struggled with injury last term, and Hearts suffered as a result. Derek McInnes will have plenty centre-backs to choose from, but Kent has performed admirably since his arrival in the capital.