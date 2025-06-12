How will Derek McInnes' Hearts starting XI look next year? Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
How will Derek McInnes' Hearts starting XI look next year? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

£400k ace arrives, Penrice stays, 1-cap international signs - Hearts dream XI if transfer rumours are true

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 12th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST

Here’s how Hearts starting XI could look under Derek McInnes if the recent transfer rumours surrounding Tynecastle are true...

The transfer window will soon be open and already Hearts transfer rumours have gone into overdrive following the appointment of new head coach Derek McInnes.

Four new faces are already in the door at Tynecastle, with the arrival of Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexanderos Kyziridis, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu and Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee already confirmed last month, with further additions expected as the Jambos look to challenge for a top six spot in 2025/26.

Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has agreed a new one-year extension to his contract, but the the future of captain Lawrence Shankland is still up in the air, with the Scotland international out of contract at the club and attracting interest from several EFL Championship sides.

With so many changes already taking place in Gorgie, how will McInnes’ starting XI look come the opening game of the season, if the recent transfer rumours turn out to be true?

Here, The Scotsman assess what Hearts dream team could look like, if the recent transfer rumours are true - though, that can never be guaranteed, with multiple twists and turns expected in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

Entering his testimonial year at Tynecastle, the iconic Hearts and Scotland goalkeeper will be hoping to keep his spot as the club's undisputed number one, though will face competition from Zander Clark.

1. GK: Craig Gordon

Entering his testimonial year at Tynecastle, the iconic Hearts and Scotland goalkeeper will be hoping to keep his spot as the club's undisputed number one, though will face competition from Zander Clark. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Norwegian defender will battle with youngster Adam Forrester for the right-back slot after arriving from Vålerenga.

2. RB: Christian Borchgrevink

The Norwegian defender will battle with youngster Adam Forrester for the right-back slot after arriving from Vålerenga. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Struggled with injury last term, and Hearts suffered as a result. Derek McInnes will have plenty centre-backs to choose from, but Kent has performed admirably since his arrival in the capital.

3. CB: Frankie Kent

Struggled with injury last term, and Hearts suffered as a result. Derek McInnes will have plenty centre-backs to choose from, but Kent has performed admirably since his arrival in the capital. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Worked with Derek McInnes on loan at Kilmarnock, and has been strongly linked to reunite with his former boss at Hearts this summer. A loan-to-buy option has been mooted, with the 1-cap Scotland international said to be edging closer to a move from Oxford United.

4. CB: Stuart Findlay

Worked with Derek McInnes on loan at Kilmarnock, and has been strongly linked to reunite with his former boss at Hearts this summer. A loan-to-buy option has been mooted, with the 1-cap Scotland international said to be edging closer to a move from Oxford United. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Transfer rumoursTynecastle
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice