Irish striker has been lined with a move to Celtic Park

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reported Celtic transfer target Evan Ferguson has been hailed as a “top player” who is in dire need of regular football after stagnating at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ferguson, 20, broke on to the Brighton scene under Graham Potter as a teenager, but has fallen out of the first-team picture under current head coach Fabian Hurzeler and spent the second half of last season on loan West Ham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Republic of Ireland internationalist’s spell in London did not go according to plan and was used sparingly, ironically under Potter, who gave him is big breakthrough at Brighton.

Reported Celtic transfer target Evan Ferguson has struggled for regular first-team football recently. | Getty Images

Celtic were loosely linked with Ferguson in January and reports have resurfaced that the striker is back on Parkhead manager Brendan Rodgers’ radar, with the Scottish Premiership champions keen to bolster their forward line.

Ferguson, who is a international teammate of current Celtic No 9 Adam Idah, is under contract until the summer of 2029 and former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given believes the hitman is ready to “burst on to the scene”, explaining that his level of finishing has been hailed by those around him.

“Better not tell Adam that!” Given, who was promoting next month’s Celtic v Newcastle friendly, said when the Ferguson speculation to Celtic was put to him,” “I think Evan just needs to find a home, if I’m being honest. Be it here or somewhere else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson needs confidence

“I think he needs someone to say ‘You’re my player.’ He went to West Ham for Graham Potter and you thought that was the perfect fit because Graham had him at Brighton. But then he didn’t play so much at West Ham either.

“I just think he needs to go, be it a loan for a season or some club buys him, and you build the team around him. I think he’s a top player, I really do. I did some Malaysian TV recently with Bobby Zamora and he goes into Brighton once a week and coaches the strikers. Bobby said Evan was the best finisher at the club.

“Maybe because he burst onto the scene that everyone’s been expecting so much so soon. But again with young players you need to have a bit of time. I just feel he’s ready now to burst onto the scene for a full season with somebody. For us with Ireland it would be great too.

“I don’t know the finances would be to buy him, but if you said for a loan for the season it would be perfect. But I’m not the financial power at Celtic or Newcastle, so I don’t know!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regardless of what happens with Ferguson, Given has been impressed by another Irishman at Celtic in Idah, who has just completed his first full season at Parkhead following a £9m transfer from Norwich City.

“I think he scored 20 goals. didn’t he?” continued Given. “Again, first season as a regular starter, I think it’s been a good campaign for him. But he’ll want to improve on that and get more goals next season. I don’t think 20’s a bad return, if I’m being brutally honest.

“He’ll also want to add to his international goals too. Scales has come out of the team in recent weeks, I think. Adam and Scalesy are well regarded in the international set up.

“Adam’s competing with Evan Ferguson and Troy Parrott and players like that. Evan Ferguson not that long ago was being talked about as a £100 million player and Adam started on Friday night against Senegal. So, that’s where he’s regarded in the Irish set up, by the manager especially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Idah has completed his first full season as a Celtic player. | Getty Images

“He was the first choice on Friday night while Ferguson started against Luxembourg. Adam’s very much competing for that number nine jersey. He’s a good player while with Brendan - who is a brilliant manager and coach- he’s in the right environment.

“Celtic’s a big club and I think Brendan will keep improving him as a player. I think he’s in the perfect position.”

Given also hopes that another Irish striker in Johnny Kenny can continue his first-team exposure. The 22-year-old made his debut last season after starring for Shamrock Rovers on loan in the Conference League and netted his first goal for Celtic last month against Aberdeen.

“He was on loan at Shamrock and did well,” added Given. “I know obviously with Dermot there’s a connection with Celtic and Shamrock. He’s come back here and played a couple of games off the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’d need to ask Brendan for his plans for Johnny for the season. Does he see him part of the plans or him going back out on loan?

Kenny’s future is key

“Does Brendan think he’s ready? I don’t see enough of him to know for sure. But again from an Ireland perspective, we’d really like to see more of him for Celtic.

“When you get a flavour of first team football you just want more and more. Even at Shamrock Rovers, the League of Ireland’s flying at the minute. Damien Duff has added a huge problem to the league as well.

“The stadiums are sold out now. When you go to play in front of crowds it gives you such a lift. I remember for myself back in the day, I went to Swindon as a kid and I loved playing in front of decent crowds. It doesn’t matter how big the crowd is, that edge is there.