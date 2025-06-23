Here are the latest Scottish football transfer news on Monday evening involving Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and St Mirren.

St Mirren agree deal for 29 y/o midfielder

St Mirren have confirmed the arrival of their fifth summer signing with the arrival of versatile ex-Kilmarnock midfielder Liam Donnelly on a two-year contract. The Northern Ireland international’s move to Paisley will see him reunite with head coach Stephen Robinson, who he played with during his reign at Motherwell, with Donnelly inking a contract at the SMiSA Stadium following the expiry of his contract at Rugby Park this month.

“I know the manager well and have seen the success of the club the past few years,” Donnelly said upon his arrival. I want to be a part of that and hopefully we can do similar this season. It's a very good setup at the stadium and the training ground. Everyone has been very welcoming." Head coach Robinson echoed the player’s delight at the transfer, adding: “Technically, he is very good as well and he gives us options in numerous positions. Liam can play anywhere in the back three, he can play at full-back in a four or he can play as a six or an eight in midfield as well, so it gives us a real lot of options in terms of where we can play him.”

Liam Donnelly will reunite with former boss Stephen Robinson at St Mirren. | SNS Group

Hibs ‘priority’ given transfer truth bomb

Hibs head coach David Gray has admitted ‘everybody’ at the club would like to see loan star Nectar Triantis return to Easter Road this summer. The Sunderland midfielder was a revelation for the Leith outfit last season after joining the club on a season-long deal, and the club are now hopeful of they can bring him back to the capital on a permanent basis. The Black Cats thought to be looking for a fee of £1million but, with rumoured interest from Germany and America, Gray has urged Triantis to pick a club that help him continue his rapid progression by offering him regular first team football.

According a report from the Edinburgh Evening News, the Australian is Hibs ‘number one transfer priority’ this summer, and head coach Gray admitted the club are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old as the summer progresses. “The conversations we're having are about what does it look like to try and bring him back?” said Gray. “Is it something we can possibly do? We are having the conversations to see what that looks like. I think Nectar even said himself last season how much he enjoyed being here. How much he felt he improved - but also the improvement that is still to come from him. What he really benefitted from was playing football week in, week out. That's what every young player needs at that sort of age.”

Hibs want to bring Nectar Triantis back to the club next season Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

SPFL club sign former Hibs trialist

A former Hibs trialist is set to return to Scotland this summer after his release from Leeds United this summer. Ex-Whites defender Kris Moore was handed the opportunity to impress the Easter Road hierarchy back in January of last year, when he was handed a trial by former head coach Nick Montgomery during a training camp in Dubai. He also had a spell on trial at St Johnstone last season.

Speaking at the time of the trial, Montgomery said: “Kris Moore, a young defender from Leeds, we've had a look at him. We didn't have enough bodies really to come to the camp so it was a good opportunity to bring him and have a look at him at right back with Lewis Miller being away.” However, the 21-year-old did not do enough to earn a permanent move to Leith, but is now reportedly close to joining Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton. As per the Daily Record, the defender Moore has travelled to Morton, and is expected to join up with the Morton squad ‘imminently.’

Kris Moore has left Leeds United after failing to make a first-team breakthrough - and could join Greenock Morton. | Bruce Rollinson

Rangers in ‘advanced’ discussions with key target

Rangers are in ‘advanced discussions’ with Leicester City over a move for centre-back Conor Coady, according to the Daily Record. The Ibrox hierarchy are said to be ‘very keen’ to sign the 10-cap England international, but were set to be rivalled by English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers for his signature.

The Midlands club were said to be keen on reuniting with their former captain, whose future at the King Power Stadium is unclear as he enters the final year of his contract. However, it appears that Russell Martin may have won the race for Coady after it emerged that the 32-year-old's move north is at an advanced stage.

Elsewhere, recently released Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence has been tipped to make an emotional move to hometown club Wrexham this summer following their promotion to the EFL Championship. Reports claim Lawrence has been ‘flattered’ by the Welsh sides interest and the second tier newcomers are ready to put together an attractive package in order to tempt him to the STōK Racecourse Stadium.

Rangers are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Leicester City centre-back Conor Coady. | Getty Images

Celtic ‘confident’ of major coup

Celtic are ‘confident’ they can pull off the signing of Brighton striker Evan Ferguson from under the noses of two English Premier League clubs this summer, according to a fresh report. The 20-year-old Republic of Ireland star was valued as high as £100million when he broke onto the scene with the Seagulls two years ago, but has fallen down the pecking order at the AMEX Stadium over the last season, and spent the second-half of last season on loan to West Ham United.

The youngster is thought to be available on a potential loan deal this summer as he looks to kick start his stuttering career and, according to the report, Celtic believe they can complete a deal. The report claims Celtic believe their ability to offer him guaranteed playing time alongside Champions League football could help them edge ahead of Nottingham Forest and Everton.