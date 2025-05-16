Rangers Women face Hibs Women this weekend in a winner takes all clash at Ibrox in the SWPL. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Full details ahead of Rangers v Hibs in the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers will host Hibs this weekend in a mammoth SWPL title decider as another another pulsating season draws to a close in the top tier of Scottish women’s football on Sunday afternoon.

A straight shootout between the two top teams in the division, Rangers enter the game just three points behind Grant Scott’s league leaders, but with a significantly better goal difference. The task is simple, if Rangers win the game they win the league. As for Hibs, they must simply avoid defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third time in succession that the title has been decided on the final day of the campaign, Jo Potter’s side will walk out at Ibrox for the fourth time this season hoping they can avoid a repeat of 2023, when Glasgow City’s Lauren Davidson notched an injury time to winner to win the title and snatch it from the grasp of both themselves and Celtic.

It is Hibs who are in pole position though, with a monumental campaign seeing them upset the odds by leading the table going into the final day. Despite being Scottish women’s football’s second most successful club, it would be their first title win since 2007 if they can pick up a result of any kind in Glasgow at the weekend.

Want to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action? Here’s how you can watch the game live:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can Rangers Women lift their second trophy of the season with a win against Hibs Women? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Rangers v Hibs match details

The Scottish Women’s Premier League title deciding match between Rangers and Hibs takes place on Sunday, May 18 at Ibrox, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 12pm.

Rangers v Hibs TV channel

The final game of the SWPL season has been chosen for live broadcast coverage by Sky Sports, who have made the game available to watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins at 11.30am.

Rangers v Hibs live stream

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, Sky Sports will stream the game via the SkyGo app. Information on how to download the SkyGo app is available here.