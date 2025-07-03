Rangers announce two further arrivals and hand new contract to long-serving player

Martin lands key staff ahead of upcoming season

Rangers have confirmed two further coaching appointment as new manager Russell Martin configures his backroom staff for the upcoming season.

Sal Bibbo has been brought in as the club’s goalkeeping coach, while Mike Williamson has arrived as first-team coach.

Bibbo, 50, has previously worked at Arsenal, Reading and most recently Sheffield Wednesday, while Williamson, 41, was most recently manager of Carlisle Untied and has also taken charge of Gateshead and MK Dons.

New Rangers coach Mike Williamson has managerial experience at MK Dons and Carlisle. | Getty Images

On bringing in his new coaches, Martin said: “I am delighted to have Mike and Sal join my team ahead of the new season.

“I played with Mike at Wycombe Wanderers so we go back a long way, and I know the qualities he can bring to this group. As a player he played at the very top level and is an experienced coach having been a manager himself.

“I am also really happy to bring Sal into the team, he has a lot of experience and a strong track record of developing goalkeepers. After speaking to him it was clear that his knowledge and character will be a real asset to the players and the staff, and I am looking forward to working with them both.”

Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell added: “I would like to welcome both Mike and Sal to Rangers. They are both experienced coaches who will bring a lot of knowledge to the club.

“Their addition strengthens Russell Martin’s coaching team and reflects our continued commitment to building the best environment capable of delivering success on and off the pitch.”

Bibbo and Williamson will assist Martin in Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Club Brugge at Ibrox, when Rangers fans will get a chance to see the club’s four new signings so far in Lyall Cameron, Max Aarons, Emmanuel Fernandez and Joe Rothwell. The club have also been linked with Luton Town’s Norwegian midfielder Thelo Aasgaard and a defensive duo in Leicester City’s Conor Coady and Nasser Djiga of Wolves

Sal Bibbo is Rangers' new goalkeeping coach. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Rangers have also announced that goalkeeper Kieran Wright has signed a one-year extension at Ibrox.

