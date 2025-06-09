The latest transfer news involving football clubs in Scotland

Here are some of the main transfer stories doing the rounds in Scottish football this Monday lunchtime.

Poku on Rangers’ radar

Rangers are among a number of clubs keen on signing out-of-contract Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku.

The 23-year-old, who has been capped once by Ghana, is expected to leave the London Road side and Rangers would face competition for his signature, with a growing list of suitors monitoring his situation.

Kwame Poku is expected to leave Peterborough this summer. | Getty Images

Poku signed a four-year deal with the Posh in 2021 from Colchester United and was one of their stand-out players last season. Rangers want to strengthen their wide options, with last season’s loanee Vaclav Cerny back at Wolfsburg and Ross McCausland heavily linked with a move away from Ibrox.

However, Rangers have reportedly cooled their interest in PSG’s 18-year-old winger Oumar Camara, who has been part of the European champions’ under-19 squad.

Henderson told to reject any Ibrox offer

England midfielder Jordan Henderson should snub a move to Rangers and rejoin boyhood club Sunderland, according to a former teammate.

Wes Brown claimed that Henderson - who is leaving Ajax - would be better served going back to Wearside after their promotion back to the English Premier League rather than join Rangers, who he has been linked to over the summer.

Jordan Henderson has been loosely linked with Sunderland. | Getty Images

“Out of Rangers and Sunderland, I want to see Jordan Henderson go to Sunderland,” said Brown. “He is loved up there and is spoken so highly of, I think he could do a really good job in the team even if he doesn’t start every week. He has so much experience and would be a great addition to the squad.

“Rangers is a huge club of course, but I’d like to see him go back to Sunderland after all these years and help them stay up in the Premier League.”

Celtic to play champions

Celtic have lined up another pre-season friendly after confirming they will take on Sporting CP next month.

Manager Brendan Rodgers is taking his squad on a training camp to Portugal, which will finish with a match against the Portuguese champions at the Estadio do Algarve near Faro on Wednesday, July 16.

Celtic say they will release further details on the game against Sporting CP in due course. They already have friendlies against Cork City (July 8, away) and Newcastle United (July 19, home) in the diary.

Meanwhile, reports claim that defender Greg Taylor is edging close to a move to Greek side PAOK and that his official exit from Celtic Park will be confirmed in the next 48 hours.

Kucheriavyi hits out at Saints

Former St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi says the Perth club’s relegation was inevitable and believes life in the Championship should act as a reset.

Kucheriavyi left Saints at the end of last month and in an interview back in his homeland of Ukraine, he claimed that penny-pinching cost them dear.

Max Kucheriavyi has left St Johnstone. | SNS Group

The 23-year-old said: “In my opinion, relegation this season is the result of the direction in which the club has been moving for the last two or three years. By 'club' I mean not only the playing part, but everything in general in the whole system.

“I believe that starting from scratch is the best thing for a club that needs restructuring and a change in culture. The club tries to save on absolutely everything, but it has always been like this during my time with the team, and unfortunately, this has led to the result that we are seeing.

“I hope that the relegation will be a springboard for a reboot and the club will be able to change this culture.”

Livingston land McLennan but lose captain

Livingston have confirmed the arrival of midfielder Connor McLennan, who recently left Ayr United.

The former Aberdeen man has penned a two-year deal with the West Lothian outfit, who won promotion to the Premiership after overcoming Ross County in the play-offs.

Ayr's Connor McLennan has joined Livingston on a free transfer. | SNS Group

However, the Lions have also announced the departure of their captain and full-back Jamie Brandon, who has been heavily linked with Kilmarnock.

“Jamie Brandon will depart the club on the expiry of his contract,” a post on X read from Livingston. “We’re obviously disappointed that Jamie has decided to move on.

“Jamie was instrumental last season and played a big part in our Trust Trophy & league success & leaves after huge success. Good luck, Brando!”

Bushiri to rest up

Out-of-contract Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri says he plans to “recharge his batteries” after playing for Congo on Monday in a 3-1 win over Madagascar.

Winning only his second cap for the African nation, Bushiri played the full 90 minutes at the Stade de la Source in Orleans against the islanders.

Rocky Bushiri is out of contract at Hibs. | SNS Group

Bushiri is weighing up his options after his current deal with Hibs expired last month. The 23-year-old has been offered a renewal by the Easter Road side but has interest from other clubs in Europe.

