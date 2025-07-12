Hearts inevitable hero on Derek McInnes' opening night as Neil Lennon plays his part

Jambos kick off cup campaign with win over Dunfermline

Having spoken about not being sure he was happy with the thought he’d already scored his last goal for Hearts, Lawrence Shankland helped himself to a quick-fire brace from the spot to celebrate starting a bonus new chapter in maroon.

A deft header versus Motherwell at the Gorgie Stand end in May once looked like standing as his last goal for the Tynecastle club. He had seemingly signed off on 68. Now, one signature on a new three-year deal later, he’s already on 70 with two more goals at the same home end of the ground and is looking well set for a century of goals for the club.

It’s certainly a better start for him than last season, when he took ten games to get off the mark. Shankland also slayed some ghosts when it came to penalties – he hasn’t taken one since blasting the ball over the bar amid severe criticism against Cercle Bruges in November.

Lawrence Shankland scored twice for Hearts. | SNS Group

He was cheered off when replaced with three minutes left of this opening League Cup group game. His brace had helped see off Dunfermline at the start of Hearts’ latest attempt to lift a trophy they haven’t won since 1962. James Wilson got things underway in such prompt fashion that it looked like being a walk in the park for Hearts, albeit a stiflingly hot one.

In actual fact, before the first of Shankland’s two penalties with 15 minutes left, given after Alan Forrest was tripped by ‘keeper Deniz Mehmet, the home side looked to have slightly lost their way in Derek McInnes’ first competitive match in charge.

The returning skipper eased fears with a confidently struck kick to make it 2-1 and then repeated the trick, into the same corner, three minutes later to make it 3-1 after substitute Elton Kabangu was chopped down by Kyle Benedictus. Stephen Kingsley volleyed in a fourth from a Harry Milne corner at the death. “Now go and enjoy the sunshine!” commanded Hearts’ Tannoy announcer.

Heat was on

If it was too early in the summer for football, it was undoubtedly too hot for it – even given the evening scheduling, there were still two water breaks. It was definitely not weather for Neil Lennon, who wisely sported a baseball cap and upturned collar at kick-off as if wanting to remain incognito.

Some hope at Tynecastle, where his connections to both Celtic and Hibs mean he can count on a spiky reception, even in the kind of weather where it was reasonable to wonder whether anyone could really be bothered digging into old grievances. It was more about keeping in the shade than throwing it.

But no, Scottish football is Scottish football whatever the conditions. The matter of McInnes’ delayed coronation was dealt with very perfunctorily – a greeting from the Tannoy man, a quick wave – and then it was down to giving Lennon a roasting.

Dunfermline manager Neil Lennon. | SNS Group

He might not have had the last laugh but he gave it back tight and enjoyed himself, especially after Dunfermline’s equaliser, with Josh Cooper stunning the home fans with a fine strike from distance eight minutes before half-time after Tashan Oakley-Boothe had brought down John Tod’s long ball from the back. Cooper latched onto the ball and drove inside before wrong-footing Zander Clark with a shot into the ‘keeper’s left-hand corner.

Hearts had started like a train and the home supporters in a very healthy 12,940 crowd did not have long to wait for the first goal of this new era. Shankland had a big part to play in it, perhaps inevitably. He sought to bend an effort round Mehmet into the far corner. He almost succeeded but the ball bashed back off the far post and landed back almost at Wilson's feet. The teenager stroked the ball home.

Many of the 1600 Dunfermline fans had been enjoying their pre-match trip to the beer gardens and pavements outside Edinburgh bars. This represented a jolt and their team were forced to hang on grimly in the subsequent spell, with Hearts, including two new faces in No.10 Claudio Braga and the versatile Oisin McEntee, who played right back, looking especially keen to throw off the baggage of last season.

McEntee might not have been as eye-catching as Gerald Taylor proved in the same position in the opening game at Tynecastle last season but then that might not be a bad thing considering the way it quickly went south for the Costa Rican. McEntee was solid enough while Braga shone in glimpses. Christian Borchgrevink, meanwhile, made a debut in the second half.