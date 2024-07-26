In total, 9 players have represented both Celtic and Chelsea. Can you name them all? Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Here are the 9 players to have played for both Celtic and Chelsea ahead of the club’s pre-season friendly in America this weekend.

Celtic’s pre-season tour of the United States comes to an end this weekend with a clash against English Premier League giants Chelsea in Indiana.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have taken two wins from two on their tour of America when they followed up a 4-0 win over DC United with a 4-3 win over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in North Carolina - and they’ll be hoping to seal a hat trick of victories when they face the London outfit tomorrow at the Notre Dame Stadium.

Celtic and Chelsea have not seen a player transfer between clubs since 2017 and the success rate of players transferred between the club ranges from the sublime to the ridiculous, with club legends, misfits, wonderkids and forgettable loan signings all included.

But can you remember all nine players to have played for both clubs?

A misfit at Chelsea, Chris Sutton was a huge success at Celtic following a £6 million move at the turn of the century. | Getty Images

Islam Feruz

Dubbed a ‘wonderkid’ during his teenager years, the Somalian striker joined Celtic at the age of just 10. Tipped to be one of the big stars of the future after making his senior debut at the of just 14 in a Tommy Burns memorial game, he saw his reputation boom in Glasgow and was scooped up by Chelsea boss André Villas-Boas in 2011, who paid a compensation fee of £300,000 for the youngster’s services. The youngest player to ever feature for Scotland under-21s when he debuted aged just 16, Feruz’s career went downhill after the move and was released from Stamford Bridge after several failed loan moves - including a goal-less stint at Hibs. Now retired at the age of 28, he was last reported to be running his own clothing brand, named ‘Tajirii’, which specialises in signature caps.

Tony Cascarino

The Republic of Ireland international had a long and storied career after first breaking onto the scene with Gillingham in the mid-1980s. Played at three major international tournaments, including the USA World Cup in 1994 while on the books of Chelsea. Had a short - and largely unhappy stint - at Celtic after joining the club for £1.1 million from Aston Villa. He scored just four goals for the Hoops before he departed to join in Chelsea in February 1992 in a swap deal for defender Tom Boyd. Now retired, he works as a pundit on TV and radio.

Charly Musonda

Remember him? The highly-rated Belgian midfielder spent a year on loan at Celtic Park in search of first football team. Despite AS Roma and Real Madrid’s rumoured interest in the young talent, Musonda moved to the East End of Glasgow on an 18-month loan deal and made his debut in a 3-1 win over Hearts a day after his arrival. However, after just 250 minutes of first team action, Chelsea terminated the players loan and sent him to Vitesse Arnhem instead. Sadly Musonda suffered a knee injury that ruled him out for two years and almost resulted in the end of his playing career. Now 27, the Brussels born midfielder has been able to regain his fitness and signed a three-year contract with Cypriot First Division club Anorthosis Famagusta last September, where he still remains.

Carlton Cole

A former England international, the big centre forward started his career at Stamford Bridge and rose to prominence during the 02/03 campaign, starting and scoring in an opening day win over Charlton Athletic. However, a hairline leg fracture put a halt to his progress with the Blues and he gradually fell out of the first team picture before across to London to sign for West Ham United. He moved to Celtic on a free transfer nine seasons later, but struggled for form. He played just four league games for the club, scoring one goal against Stranraer in a 3-0 Scottish Cup fourth round win and departed the club after eight unsuccessful months, before he retired from football 18 months later. Now works as a pundit on TalkSport.

Dmitri Kharine

One of the more random names on this list, the Russian goalkeeper was a stalwart during the 1990s for Chelsea, winning the FA Cup, Cup Winners Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the EFL League Cup while at Stamford Bridge. However, he was unable to repeat his success in Glasgow after joining Celtic in 1999, playing just 11 times after being brought to the club by John Barnes. Ended his career at Hornchurch before moving into coaching with Luton Town. Currently Kharine is the head goalkeeping coach at Hemel Hempstead Town.

Craig Burley scoring for Celtic against Dunfermline Athletic.

Craig Burley

A goalscorer for Scotland at France 1998, the image of the toothless midfielder celebrating his goal against Norway during the World Cup in France is a genuine classic. A regular during his years at Stamford Bridge, he had knocked two of his own front teeth out after kneeing himself in the face during a training session with Chelsea in the weeks leading up the tournament and the rest, as they say, is history. Won the FA Cup with the Blues in 1997 after coming through the club’s youth academy, but was sold to Celtic for £2.5 million when he was deemed surplus to requirements by Ruud Gullit in 1997. He was named the SFWA Footballer of the Year in his debut season with the club and won the domestic double under Wim Jansen. Capped 46 times by Scotland, he now works as a TV and radio pundit.

Jiří Jarošík

Believe it or not, but the Czech international was said to have played a part in Jose Mourinho’s departure from FC Porto after the club failed to back him by signing the midfielder. The the attacking midfielder did eventually link up with Mourinho during his first stint as manager at Chelsea, though ‘the Special One’ may have wished he hadn’t bothered. After starting just three games for the Blues, he was farmed out to Birmingham City before Celtic stumped up £2 million to bring him to Glasgow. Despite some sporadic moments, Jarošík was never able to hold down a first team spot at Celtic Park, occasionally not even making the bench during his time with the Bhoys and soon departed to sign for Russian outfit Krylia Sovetov for a reported fee of €1 million in 2008. Now retired, the 46-year-old was critical of the Scottish game in an interview last year, admitting he hated it and felt it was "30 years behind" the English Premier League.

Scott Sinclair

Now time for a much more successful addition to this list. Sinclair was a huge hit in his debut campaign after becoming one of Brendan Rodgers’ first signings. He won the PFA, SWFA and Celtic player of the year award for 2016/2017 and won an impressive eight trophies during three seasons with the Hoops before leaving for Preston North End. Now 35, he recently penned a new one-year contract with boyhood club Bristol Rovers.

Chris Sutton