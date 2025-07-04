Rangers medical booked, Hearts star on move, Celtic icon's hell to end - transfer news

All the latest transfer news involving Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and more

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your best bits of transfer stories and gossip from the world of Scottish football this Friday morning:

Penrice set for Greek move

Hearts defender James Penrice is closing in on move to Greek Super League side AEK Athens after the two clubs agreed on a fee, according to multiple reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left-back Penrice was Hearts’ player of the year last season following a switch from Livingston 12 months ago. The 26-year-old is set to land the Jambos a sizeable profit, with a fee in the region of £2 million being mooted.

Hearts have been very active during this transfer window and have been linked with two more wingers in the shape of Sabah Kerjota from US Sambenedettese and JK Trans Narva’s Pierre Landry Kabore.

James Penrice is set to leave Hearts for AEK Athens. | SNS Group

Rangers poised to land Aasgaard

Norwegian midfielder Thelo Aasgaard is set to become Rangers’ fifth summer signing under new head coach Russell Martin, with a medical reportedly booked for the Luton Town player.

Aasgaard, 23, is an attacking midfielder and could cost the Ibrox side in the region of £3m. He would join defenders Max Aarons and Emmanuel Fernandez plus midfielders Joe Rothwell and Lyall Cameron through the entrance door in Govan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers have also announced that Max Williamson and Sal Bibbo have joined Martin’s coaching set-up.

Thelo Aasgaard is a transfer target for Rangers. | Getty Images

Furuhashi’s Rennes hell almost over

Former Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi is on the verge of ending his nightmare spell at Rennes by securing a move to English Championship new boys Birmingham City.

Furuhashi, 30, left Celtic for the French Ligue 1 side in January, but has failed to become a starter in Brittany and wants a move away.

The ambitious Midlands side are in the market for a new striker and are closing in on Furuhashi, according to L’Equipe in France. A fee of £10m has been mooted for the Japanese internationalist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyogo Furuhashi has struggled in Ligue 1 after departing Celtic in January. | AFP via Getty Images

Como close in on Kuhn

Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn is expected to complete his medical in the next 24 hours with Como before sealing a £16.5m move to the Italian side.

Kuhn joined Celtic 18 months ago from Austria Vienna and his form last season caught the eye of numerous suitors, including the Serie A side, who are managed by Cesc Fabregas.

It is understood the ex-Spain midfielder is one of the key reasons for Kuhn choosing Como and the deal could be finalised before the end of the week.

Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn has been linked with RB Leipzig, Newcastle United and Como in this transfer window (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

Hibs won’t wait forever for Triantis

Hibs head coach David Gray says the club will not wait forever for midfielder Nectar Triantis as last season’s loanee weighs up his long-term future at parent club Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it's like anything,” said Gray. “You don't want to just be waiting around. We've got a clear plan of what we need to do.

“We're not just going to sit here and pin our hopes on a player deciding what he wants to do. We've made our interests very clear. Everybody's aware of that. But we're also working extremely hard to make sure we bring in quality in that position and the right type of people.”

Hibs want to bring back Nectarios Triantis to the club for next season. | SNS Group

Livi may sign one more

Livingston manager David Martindale has hinted that he will bring in one more signing ahead of the new season starting.

The Lions boss said: “The three boys late on in the window there have really added strength to the group. Wee Macaulay Tait, Danny Wilson and Mo Sylla, I think the three of them have been really top signings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel as if we’re in a good place. There are probably two or three boys moving on, which might open the door for another one coming in but if the window was to shut tomorrow, I’d say we’re in a fairly good place.

“We’re not a million miles away, but there’s always going to be one or two who are looking for game-time that might, so you’re always open to bringing another one in, if that situation arises.”

Livingston manager David Martindale pictured during Wednesday night's 1-0 league defeat at Dunfermline Athletic (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Aberdeen land Icelandic starlet

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Icelandic teenager Kjartan Mar Kjartansson on a four-year contract from Stjarnan in his homeland for an undisclosed fee.

“Kjartan is a player who our scouting department have been aware of and tracking for some time. We are pleased to have signed him given the significant interest from some big clubs,” Dons boss Jimmy Thelin said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For a player still so young, he has played an impressive volume of minutes for the first team and the Icelandic youth international squads.