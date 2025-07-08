Full details ahead of Hibs v Essen pre-season friendly at Easter Road

Hibs will step up their pre-season preparations this week by hosting Rot-Weiss Essen at Easter Road on Thursday night (kick-off: 7pm).

David Gray’s side began their summer campaign with an entertaining 6-3 loss to Eredivisie giants Ajax at the weekend, where a topsy-turvy clash saw Martin Boyle, Junior Hoilett and Kieron Bowie all find the target for Hibs in Duivendrecht, and they will now welcome the German third tier side to the capital as part of their pre-season schedule.

New signings Jamie McGrath, Raphael Sallinger and Josh Mulligan had their first taste of action for their new club in the Netherlands at the weekend and will be hoping to make their home debut on Thursday night, as they look to impress the Hibs faithful.

Looking to head to Easter Road to catch the game live, or simply want a way to stream the game from home? Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game, and how to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action:

Hibs return to Easter Road to play their first home pre-season game against Essen. | SNS Group

Hibs v Essen match details

Hibs v Essen tickets

The Hibs ticket office still have tickets available for Thursday’s game, priced at £14 for adults, £12 for over 65, £9 for under-18s and kids. Season ticket holders are able to get a discount on tickets, priced at: £10 for adult, £8 for over 65, and £5 for under-18s and kids.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Hibs v Essen TV channel

The pre-season clash in Leith will be streamed live via the club’s official channel HibsTV. Details on how to sign up to the service are available here.

Hibs v Essen live stream

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will stream the game via the HibsTV. Details on how to access the stream and sign up are available here. The game is also available to stream via CelticTV, for those subscribed to the service.

The game is also available to stream via SolidSport, with a cost of €7. You can access the stream here. DFB Play will stream the game live for supporters in Germany.

Hibs v Essen highlights