Defender finally back in the squad after more than a year out

Scotland defender Nathan Patterson has been told he needs to play regular first-team football next season to remain in the conversation for a starting berth in head coach Steve Clarke’s team.

Patterson returned to the Scotland squad for the first time in more than a year last month when he was selected for the friendlies against Iceland on Friday night and then Liechtenstein in Vaduz on Monday.

Currently at Everton, Patterson has endured a wretched past year with injuries. The 23-year-old ruptured his hamstring in April 2024, ruling him out of last summer’s European Championships, and it took him ten months to return to full fitness.

Nathan Patterson is back in the Scotland squad. | SNS Group

The former Rangers youngster was involved in some of Everton’s end-of-season matches in the Premier League and under fellow Scot David Moyes is hoping for a fresh start after struggling for game-time when predecessor Sean Dyche was in charge.

Capped 21 times already by Scotland, Patterson was earmarked as a key figure in the current Scotland set-up. However, he faces fierce competition at right-back, with Aaron Hickey returning from his own hamstring issues, Max Johnston performing well at Sturm Graz and Celtic’s Anthony Ralston in possession of the starting slot right now.

Clarke welcomed his return to the Scotland set-up, but wants him to get more minutes under his belt to assist his development as a player.

"He's had a tough time,” Clarke said of Patterson. “We've been talking about it since he got his injury before the last Euros. It's been over a year since Nathan was in a Scotland squad. I've always been in touch with him. It hasn't gone smoothly for him at Everton. He'd be the first to agree with that.

“He hasn't had enough game-time, but recently towards the end of the season, he got a couple of games, which was nice to see. He did okay. He knows he has to play regularly next season to be involved going forward. He knows he has to play more regularly next season to develop his career and to become better. But it's nice to have Nathan back in the squad.”

Patterson will hope to be involved against Iceland at Hampden, as will his fellow defender Kieran Tierney, who will land his 50th cap if selected. The 27-year-old’s Scotland career has also been hamstrung by injury and is due to rejoin Celtic this summer after six years at Arsenal.

Kieran Tierney is on the cusp of 50 caps for Scotland. | SNS Group

“Obviously, he’s shown his worth,” said Clarke. “His career, he's a top, top player. We're lucky to have him. In recent years, he's had one or two little injury issues that's probably restricted his number of caps. He's one of those players that we identified very early.

“I remember going down to London to meet him. He'd just moved to Arsenal to speak to him about his role within the squad and what we expected from him. Since then, we've had a really good relationship. We should be grateful that we've got him.

“It doesn't stop at 50 and the caps keep coming. That's what I set out to do, to cap a number of players that would be the core of the squad moving forward. So many players in the squad now that are over 50. Kieran's just another one to add to that.”