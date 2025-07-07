Celtic’s work in the transfer market is beginning to hot up in recent weeks, with Brendan Rodgers’ promise to “freshen up” his squad beginning to come to the fore.
The return of Scotland international Kieran Tierney was sealed last month, while ex-Celtic academy product Ross Doohan also arrived on a free transfer from Aberdeen. The arrival of £1.2million ‘bargain’ Benjamin Nygren from FC Nordsjælland saw the champions open up the cheque book for the first time this summer - though it is not expected to be the last time they dip into the pot. Youngster Callum Osmand has also arrived following the expiry of his contract at Fulham.
Elsewhere, limks to Royal Antwerp winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha continue to rumble on, while Celtic continue to look for strikers as they aim to add to their striking options. Cameron Carter-Vickers was linked with a £20million move to Sunderland earlier in the window, though these rumours have died down, but Nicolas Kuhn looks set to depart Parkhead this month after reports claimed Celtic had agreed a fee of £16.5million with Italian side Como.
With so the rumours continuing to float around, Celtic’s squad could have a completely new look when the season gets underway on August 3 against St Mirren.
Here, The Scotsman consider how Celtic’s dream starting XI would look if the latest rumours are true - though, that can never be guaranteed, as we know!
Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.