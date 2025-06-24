Here are the 12 highest valued Scottish footballers in 2025. CrL SNS Group.placeholder image
Scotland's most valuable footballer 2025: The top 12 Scottish players with the highest transfer value - from Scott McTominay to £6.8m starboy

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 24th Jun 2025, 17:00 BST

Here are the 12 highest valued Scottish footballers - Scott McTominay, Andy Robertson and Billy Gilmour

With trophies galore and goal-scoring records broken, the 2024/25 season may have been one of the best in memory for a number of big name Scottish footballers.

A Serie A title win for Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour in their debut campaign at Napoli perhaps tops the list, though Andy Robertson can also lay claim to a title win, having helped Liverpool win their second English Premier League in the last five years. Even Max Johnston got in on the act, winning the Austrian Bundesliga with Sturm Graz.

John McGinn led Aston Villa all the way to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and Lewis Ferguson helped Bologna break their 51-year wait for a trophy by captaining them to victory in the Coppa Italia.

With the profile of Scottish football being rocketing in popularity across Europe, Scottish stars are now being viewed as some of the most valuable players in Europe. But which Scotland internationals currently have the highest reported transfer value?

Here are the top 12 Scottish football players with the highest rated transfer value in 2025, from 12 to 1, according to popular football statistics website TransferMarkt.

The starboy of Scottish football, Miller has interest from a number of clubs across Europe this summer. Should he move on, Motherwell are set to bank a pretty penny, with the 18-year-old valued at £6.8million.

The starboy of Scottish football, Miller has interest from a number of clubs across Europe this summer. Should he move on, Motherwell are set to bank a pretty penny, with the 18-year-old valued at £6.8million.

Once the hottest Scottish property on the market, Tierney cost Arsenal a fee of £25million when he was signed from Celtic six years ago. While still a top class player, injuries have since his value fall to £7.6million.

Once the hottest Scottish property on the market, Tierney cost Arsenal a fee of £25million when he was signed from Celtic six years ago. While still a top class player, injuries have since his value fall to £7.6million.

Despite his nightmare 18-months spell with injury, the Brentford wing-back is still one of the highest valued Scottish footballers at £10.6million.

Despite his nightmare 18-months spell with injury, the Brentford wing-back is still one of the highest valued Scottish footballers at £10.6million.

The ex-Celtic midfielder enjoyed a sterling season in the AFC Bournemouth engine room last year and, in turn, has become one of Scotland's most valuable players. Described as the 'unheralded star' of the Cherries midfield, he is valued at £10.6million.

The ex-Celtic midfielder enjoyed a sterling season in the AFC Bournemouth engine room last year and, in turn, has become one of Scotland's most valuable players. Described as the 'unheralded star' of the Cherries midfield, he is valued at £10.6million.

