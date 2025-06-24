With trophies galore and goal-scoring records broken, the 2024/25 season may have been one of the best in memory for a number of big name Scottish footballers.

A Serie A title win for Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour in their debut campaign at Napoli perhaps tops the list, though Andy Robertson can also lay claim to a title win, having helped Liverpool win their second English Premier League in the last five years. Even Max Johnston got in on the act, winning the Austrian Bundesliga with Sturm Graz.

John McGinn led Aston Villa all the way to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and Lewis Ferguson helped Bologna break their 51-year wait for a trophy by captaining them to victory in the Coppa Italia.

With the profile of Scottish football being rocketing in popularity across Europe, Scottish stars are now being viewed as some of the most valuable players in Europe. But which Scotland internationals currently have the highest reported transfer value?

Here are the top 12 Scottish football players with the highest rated transfer value in 2025, from 12 to 1, according to popular football statistics website TransferMarkt.

12. Lennon Miller - £6.8million The starboy of Scottish football, Miller has interest from a number of clubs across Europe this summer. Should he move on, Motherwell are set to bank a pretty penny, with the 18-year-old valued at £6.8million.

11. Kieran Tierney - £7.6million Once the hottest Scottish property on the market, Tierney cost Arsenal a fee of £25million when he was signed from Celtic six years ago. While still a top class player, injuries have since his value fall to £7.6million.

10. Aaron Hickey - £10.6million Despite his nightmare 18-months spell with injury, the Brentford wing-back is still one of the highest valued Scottish footballers at £10.6million.