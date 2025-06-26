Here are the latest Scottish football transfer news on Thursday morning involving Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and Dundee United.

Dundee United sign youth international

Dundee United head coach Jim Goodwin has sealed his fourth signing of the summer after agreeing a deal with former Ukraine Under-21 goalkeeper Yevhenii Kucherenko. The LNZ Cherkasy stopper has joined for an undisclosed fee, signing a two-year-deal with the Tannadice club, with the option to extend by a further year included.

The 6ft 3in goalkeeper played 28 times in the Ukrainian Premier League last season, and started his professional career with European giants Shakhtar Donetsk. With Jack Walton returning to parent club Luton Town following the conclusion of last season, Kucherenko is expected to compete for the number one jersey with Dave Richards. “We’re excited to welcome a goalkeeper of Yevhenii’s quality to Tannadice,” said Goodwin. He commands his area decisively, possesses strong technical fundamentals and displays unwavering composure under pressure.”

Dundee United head coach Jim Goodwin has agreed a deal for Ukrainian goalkeeper Yevhenii Kucherenko. | SNS Group

Hibs ‘beat’ Rangers to signing

Hibs have beaten off competition from Rangers to complete the signing of Dundee full-back Josh Mulligan, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano. The highly-rated 22-year-old defender is out-of-contract at Den’s Park, and held talks with Rangers after last season's end. A report in April claimed Rangers had targeted the versatile full-back, and were ready to pay a compensation fee for Mulligan in order to bring him to Glasgow, while Hull City and Charlton Athletic had also enquired about the youngster.

His ex-Dundee teammate Lyall Cameron completed a similar move to Ibrox last week. However, in a surprise twist, Mulligan now looks set to join David Gray’s Hibs instead, with a medical set to take place later today. The deal looks to be verging of completion, with Romano saying “Understand Hibernian have agreed deal to sign Scottish talent Josh Mulligan from Dundee FC, here we go!” on his official X account.

Josh Mulligan is set to sign for Hibs this summer ahead of Rangers in a shock twist. | SNS Group

Interest ‘intensifies’ in Celtic ace

Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn remains a target for Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig this summer, with their interest in their former player ‘intensifying’, according to a report from Sky Germany. The 25-year-old is believed to fit the profile of head coach Oli Werner, who wants to alter his teams formation next term and utilise Kuhn in his front three.

However, while German outlet Kicker claimed Celtic were already in ‘advanced talks’ with RB Leipzig over the transfer of Kuhn, journalist Philipp Hinze says that the Bundesliga club do have ‘other wingers are on the list’ despite their strong interest in the Hoops winger.

The 25-year-old moved to Celtic Park from Austrian Wien 18 months ago for a fee of just £3million, and played a major role in last season’s Scottish Premiership title win, scoring 13 goals and assisting a further nine. However, his impressive form has led to a number of clubs showing interest in his services, with the £20million-rated winger linked to Newcastle United, Brentford and Fulham in recent months.

Nicolas Kuhn could be headed out of the door at Celtic. | SNS Group

Rangers ace ‘in talks’ over exit

Rangers are on the verge of losing star striker Hamza Igamane, after the striker ‘agreed terms’ on a shock move to Lille. According to a report from well-respected Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the 22-year-old held a ‘decisive meeting’ with the Ligue 1 club on Wednesday, where the Moroccan ‘agreed’ personal terms over a move to Stade Pierre Mauroy this summer.

Heavily linked to Everton and West Ham United in recent weeks, it was said that Rangers had slapped a big asking price on Igamane’s head in order to warn off potential suitors. The striker still has four-years left to run on on his current deal in Govan, meaning the Light Blues can demand a large fee for his services. However, as per Tavoliere, Lille have already entered talks with Rangers as they look to strike a deal for the player who they want to replace outgoing forward Jonathan David.

