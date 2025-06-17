In demand Celtic star targeted by four clubs as Newcastle United mull over bid 'in excess of £20m'

Celtic have English Premier League interest in one of their key men

Celtic are facing a battle to hold onto to of their key performers after it was revealed that a trio of English Premier League clubs were ready to launch a megabucks bid this summer.

Newcastle United, Wolves and Aston Villa have all been credited with a strong interest in German winger Nicolas Kuhn following his impressive campaign for Celtic last season, with his impressive performances in the Champions League catching the eye of multiple suitors, according to a new report from SportsBoom.

The winger was a nominee for the SWFA Player of the Year after a dazzling season for the Hoops saw him bag 21 goals and 15 assists across all competitions as the club won a domestic double, winning the Premier Sports Cup before sealing their fourth successive Scottish Premiership title.

The 23-year-old played a major part in Celtic’s Champions League campaign too, scoring twice as Brendan Rodgers’ side beat Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig in the League Phase of the competition, while he also scored against Bayern Munich in the second-leg of the last 16 play at the Allianz Arena.

His impressive goal scoring form led him to being linked with both Brentford and Fulham in January, and further interest has mounted from fellow English top flight clubs, alongside Kuhn’s former side RB Leipzig in recent weeks. Celtic do hold the cards though after tying the winger to a a five-year deal when he joined the club from Rapid Vienna 18 months ago.

With Rodgers reportedly reluctant to lose Kuhn this summer, a price tag ‘in excess of £20million’ has been slapped on his head with Newcastle, Wolves and Aston Villa all said to be mulling over a bid after sending scouts to watch Kuhn last season.

A number of top European clubs are also reported to have expressed an interest in trying to sign the player, with Celtic set to bank a huge profit IF they decide to accept offers for his services after paying Rapid Vienna a fee of just £3million in January 2024.

Celtic centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers has also been linked with a move to newly promoted sides Sunderland and Leeds United in the last week. However, the £26.5million sale of Matt O’Riley to Brighton last year is an indication that the Hoops will hold out for their desired asking price should clubs attempt to entice their star players away from Celtic Park.