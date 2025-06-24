Two major European deals are edging closer to completion

Scotland duo Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour could be set to welcome a new teammate to Napoli this summer after the Serie A giants were ‘given the green light’ to begin talks with Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Uruguayan forward is on Antonio Conte’s shopping list this month, and the Italian champions have now made direct contact with Liverpool over a megabucks move for the 26-year-old striker that could be worth £50million.

Having already secured the signing of Manchester City icon Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer earlier in the month, Conte is now looking to step up his summer recruitment, and is hoping to add further firepower to his frontline as he looks to mould a squad that can mount a serious challenge both domestically and in the Champions League next season.

Scott McTominay has flourished under Antonio Conte this season at Napoli - and he could be given a new striker to work alongside next season. | Getty Images

Writing on his official X account, Romano wrote: “Understand Napoli and Liverpool will have direct contacts today to discuss conditions of Darwin Núñez deal. Negotiations still at early stages but Napoli have green light from Núñez as revealed in the recent days. The deal depends on financial requests now.”

Romano has also confirmed that Liverpool have sealed a £40million deal for AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, throwing the future of Scotland captain Andy Robertson into serious doubt at Anfield amid reports of interest from Atletico Madrid.

The Italian transfer guru reported the La Liga giants had serious interest in Robertson earlier this month, claiming head coach Diego Simeone had made the Liverpool defender his ‘top target’ this summer, with the 31-year-old fallen down the pecking order at Anfield amid the impending arrival of Hungarian international Kerkez.

Robertson is entering the final year of his contract on Merseyside and has a tough decision to make on his future, with Robertson having to weigh up whether to stay and Anfield and fight for his place, or move on in search of more regular game-time ahead of Scotland’s potentially participation in next year’s World Cup.