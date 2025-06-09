Jobe Bellingham has completed his transfer to Borussia Dortmund from EPL outfit Sunderland.

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham after the Bundesliga giants confirmed he had joined the club in a megabucks move on Tuesday afternoon.

The 19-year-old has spent the last two seasons at the Stadium of Light after joining the club from Birmingham City for a fee of £3million, playing a pivotal role as the Wearsiders made their long-awaited return to the English Premier League by beating Sheffield United 2-1 in the EFL Championship playoff final at Wembley last month.

Having already made over 100 senior appearances despite his young years, Jobe’s impact at Sunderland has been significant, but he has now made the decision to move onto the next step in his journey, departing the club in order to move to the Signal Iduna after they had struck up an agreement with the Wearside club.

But how much will Jobe earn at Borussia Dortmund, how much has he cost them, and what are his key stats?

Jobe Bellingham applauds the Sunderland fans following their goalless draw at Turf Moor in January (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

How old is Jobe Bellingham?

The England under-21 midfielder is still just 19-years of age. He will not turn 20 until later this year, with his birthday coming on 23th September. Prior to his move to Sunderland, he was Birmingham City’s second youngest debutant, making his senior bow at the age of just 16 years and 107 days in a FA Cup third round tie against Plymouth Argyle in January 2022.

Jobe Bellingham stats and position

Despite being 19, he has made a total of 144 club appearances, he has scored 15 goals and and provided five assists, with his entire season being in the EFL Championship, playing for Birmingham and - most recently - Sunderland.

Jobe is capable of playing in a variety of positions, having played in a defensive midfield role (aka in the six), number 10 and even striker during his time at Sunderland. His preferred position is the number eight role, where he excelled last season as a box-to-box midfielder at the Stadium of Light.

Jobe Bellingham Borussia Dortmund salary

Bellingham’s move to the Bundesliga giants will see him increase his current wages significantly. According to Capology, Jobe earns a weekly wage of £12,500 at the Stadium of Light, but this will increase to €67,308 per week (approximately £56,649) at Signal Iduna Park, before bonuses.

He has signed a five-year-deal at Dortmund, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2030.

Jobe Bellingham transfer - how does it compare to Jude Bellingham

Multiple sources have claimed that the Sunderland midfielder gave a ‘decision in principle’ to join Borussia Dortmund following the conclusion of his season with Sunderland late last month, turning down a move to Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig in the process.

The 19-year-old is believed to have been convinced to make the move to the Signal Iduna due to the extensive efforts from Dortmund’s management team, head coach Niko Kovac, sporting director Sebastian Kehl and CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, who are reported to have met with Jobe and his family in England and Ibiza in order to outline the club’s vision and ambitions for him.

The fee being paid by Dortmund for Jobe Bellingham is higher than the one they paid for his brother Jude back in 2020, with the club paying Birmingham City an initial fee of £25million (€30 million). Jude was later sold for a fee of €103 million euros (£86 million) to Real Madrid, but it was reported that another €30m could be added in the form of add-ons.

The fee is for Jobe is said to be around €33million upfront, with potential add-ons of €5million, bringing the potential value of the transfer to €38million, including a sell-on fee of 15%, as confirmed by the SunderlandEcho.

Jude Bellingham and his brother Jobe have enjoyed a holiday in the South of France. (Picture: Instagram/@ judebellingham) | Instagram/@ judebellingham

Jobe Bellingham Dortmund squad number

Jobe Bellingham will wear the number 77 shirt at Borussia Dortmund for the FIFA Club World Cup, they have confirmed. Although this has the potential to change once the Bundesliga season starts.

His brother Jude, who played for Dortmund between 2020 and 2023, wore the number 22 shirt during his time at the club, before switching to the iconic number 5 following his megabucks transfer to Real Madrid.

If he wants to pick the same number as his brother, the number 22 shirt is currently available at Dortmund. It is doubtful he will choose this number though, given Jobe’s insistence that he does not want comparisons with his brother. At present, Jobe wears the number 7 shirt with Sunderland, and often sports the number 10 shirt for England’s youth teams.