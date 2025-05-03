How Hibs fans supercharged the push for third place amid Easter Road noise and colour

Rousing atmosphere as Hibs bounce back from rare defeat

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs took a huge step towards securing third place in the Scottish Premiership with a 3-1 win over Dundee United that underlined how far the team has come.

Having lost their 17-game unbeaten run in Aberdeen the previous week to a late Kevin Nisbet wonder strike, one wondered what the Hibs response would be. It was emphatic - and the fans played their part too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two goals up inside 14 minutes through Martin Boyle and Mykola Kuhaverich, this was a Hibs side who were determined to show that a first league defeat since November was not going to knock them off their stride.

Hibs forward Martin Boyle celebrates after opening the scoring in the 3-1 win over Dundee United. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The blistering start followed a colourful and noisy pre-match display from the Easter Road faithful where a tifo honouring 'Sir David Gray' was unveiled in the Famous Five Stand amid a sea of green and white flags alongside a banner which read, 'Our Leader Our Legend' as the manager's name was chanted all around the stadium. A man already revered as a player for his Scottish Cup final winning goal in 2016, Gray appears on his way to earning similar status in the dugout.

It made for a rousing atmosphere as kick-off approached which seemed to supercharge the home players into producing an electrifying start, helped by some slapstick defending from United.

The visitors arrived in Leith knowing that a victory would bring them level on 53 points with Hibs but this defeat appears to have all but killed off their hopes of finishing third as they now sit six points adrift with three matches remaining. Hibs, meanwhile, are sitting pretty, three points clear of Aberdeen in fourth after the Dons slipped up, going down 1-0 at St Mirren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United were below par before the break, and it took a half-time double change from manager Jim Goodwin to spark a mini-revival at the start of the second half which produced a goal from substitute Kristijan Trapanowksi, and a shift in momentum.

Kristijan Trapanovski pulled a goal back for Dundee United but Hibs went on to claim a 3-1 victory. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hibs teams of the not-too-distant past might have wobbled under the threat of a United comeback, but they have developed a steely nature under Gray that saw them regain control of the match, helped in no small part by the composure of Dylan Levitt in midfield, with the Welshman producing another classy display.

It took just three minutes for Hibs to fashion an opener, gift-wrapped by United defender Declan Gallagher. A penetrating pass from Junior Hoilett found Chris Cadden on the right of the penalty area, and his low ball across goal should have been dealt with by the former Scotland defender. Gallagher, however, who has been carrying an injury in fairness, was unable to sort out his feet and his attempts to clear the danger only resulted in him knocking the ball against Boyle who watched gleefully as it trundled into the net off the inside of the post.

It should have been 2-0 after 12 minutes. Ross Docherty wanted too much time on the edge of his own box and had his pocket picked by Levitt. The chaos which ensued resulted in Jack Walton making a superb double save to deny firstly Kuharevich and then the rebound from Hoilett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It only delayed Hibs' second goal by a matter of seconds as in their next attack, Kurahevich was afforded acres of space to run towards the United box. The Ukrainian, on loan from Swansea, still had plenty to do but he produced a terrific low finish across Walton, the ball bouncing into the net via the inside of the post, to send Easter Road further into ferment.

Hibs substitute Dwight Gayle heads home in the 87th minute to seal a 3-1 win over Dundee United. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group) | SNS Group

As if things couldn't get any better for Hibs, news of Ross County taking the lead in Dingwall brought out a loud chorus of 'Hearts are falling apart again'. These are joyful times down Leith way - a far cry from the toxicity that was suffocating the club last autumn - and not even a Hearts comeback win in the Highlands could spoil the mood.

A United fightback might have - and the visitors threatened one early in the second half when Trapanovski pounced on a fresh-air clearance attempt from Kuharevich to blast a volley beyond Jordan Smith, who only seconds earlier had made a brilliant point-blank save to deny Emmanuel Adeyboyega what seemed a certain goal, knocking his head against the post in the process.

United raised the tempo and for a 10-minute spell Hibs were on the ropes. But the manner in which they wrestled back control spoke of the character this team now possesses - and the strength in depth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad